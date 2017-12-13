In this edition of Star Wars bits:

The cast of The Last Jedi answers the Internet’s burning questions

answers the Internet’s burning questions Rian Johnson talks (a lot) about The Last Jedi

talks (a lot) about The Last Jedi Kelly Marie Tran loses her cool, wins our hearts

loses her cool, wins our hearts A new TV spot for The Last Jedi

Mads Mikkelsen wants more Galen Erso

wants more Galen Erso And much more!

RollingStone offered some insights about the making of The Last Jedi, including the below quote from director Rian Johnson on how he approached the tantalizing revelation of Rey’s parentage:

What does it mean to her, what does it mean to us… I really, really believe that it has to be rooted in something that has an emotional impact, and that’s the only thing that matters. Surprise is fine, but surprise by itself is cheap. The emotional and deeply-rooted resonance of ‘I am your father’ [in The Empire Strikes Back] is why we remember it.

Johnson insisted that the mystery of Rey’s past is only important in terms of how it resonates with the character herself. So let’s just take apart the flashback scene from The Force Awakens frame by frame one last time, shall we? Johnson also spoke about striving to forge his own path in the Star Wars universe while remaining loyal to the core themes of the franchise:

Even just as a Star Wars fan, you realize there are patterns etched into your brain of how you think it should go. It’s tough, because you don’t want to let yourself be guided by those deep-set grooves in your brain, but you also don’t want to make creative decisions just to spite those. It’s an interesting line to ride. I felt that I had to be conscious of those patterns and those grooves. Whether I was going to subvert them or play along with them.

In the same RollingStone piece, Mark Hamill told fans not to hold their breaths for his reaction to The Last Jedi, since it takes him “a long time” to process each film:

The movie is finished, it belongs to the public. So if people are expecting me to come out and weigh in with what I think about it, they’re going to be disappointed, because it takes me a long time. I’m just about ready to talk about Empire Strikes Back! [laughs] And then I’ll get on to Return of the Jedi. Because it takes me a long time.

We’ll hold you to that Empire Strikes Back review, Mark!

On the cusp of the release of The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson sat down with StarWars.com to recap his experience playing around in the Star Wars universe. In the extensive interview, Johnson discussed the mythos surrounding Luke Skywalker – his own favorite Star Wars character – and how he approached the stories of the new characters like Rey and Kylo Ren.

But soft! What light through yonder window breaks? It’s that precious troll John Boyega again, teasing us mercilessly with a sly statement to Mashable on whether we can expect Finn and Poe to get together in The Last Jedi: “I’ve watched the film and I will confirm, that will be confirmed in The Last Jedi,” Boyega said. “You will know exactly which way it’s going.” Unfortunately, Rian Johnson steered that confirmation to the negative, telling Mashable that there wouldn’t be LGBTQ representation in the film: “In The Last Jedi, no, there wasn’t an opportunity for it.” Well, there’s always Tumblr.

The illustrious Frank Oz, known to those in the galaxy far, far away as Master Yoda, attended the Saturday night premiere for The Last Jedi, prompting speculation that his character might appear in some form in the new movie. Of course, people who have seen the movie can answer this for you. But maybe just wait a few more days?

In a popular Wired segment, the cast of The Last Jedi answers the Internet’s most-searched questions, and the results are as hilarious as you’d expect. Highlights: Laura Dern hanging on every word from an excitable Mark Hamill, John Boyega revealing his extensive lightsaber collection and then refusing to give one to Kelly Marie Tran, and Domhnall Gleeson’s answer to the question of “how Rey beat Kylo Ren.”

Hot Toys has unveiled brand-new images their Luke Skywalker action figure, complete with sticks, gloves, his lightsaber, a necklace, and a compass with what could be a Kyber crystal. At 29 centimeters tall, Luke’s a little short for a Stormtrooper, but he’s the perfect addition to your Star Wars collection.

Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) will campaign in LEAD ACTOR for the #Oscars for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi!" Daisy Ridley will also campaign in LEAD ACTRESS! #StarWars #TheLastJedi #FYC pic.twitter.com/MJtXHqGys5 — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) December 9, 2017

The Awards Circuit Twitter account shared Disney’s submission for The Last Jedi awards consideration, including somewhat surprising pushes for best lead actor and best lead actress. Star Wars has been frequently nominated in the categories that celebrate visual effects and sound design, but this year, Disney is also hoping to score nods for Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley.