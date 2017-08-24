In this Super-Sized edition of Star Wars Bits:

A new Snoke theory! But does it suck?

theory! But does it suck? Several Ron Howard Han Solo set teases…1313?

teases…1313? Porgs, Porgs, and MORE Porgs !

! And much, much more!

One of the fun things to do with the comics, books, films, and animated series that add to the time just before and during the Original Trilogy, is to try to reconcile them while watching those films. There are plenty of ways to do it, whether it’s picking out nameless-in-the-films characters, or in the case of Iden Versio at the Battle of Yavin, just finding the right awesome TIE fighter pilot. Star Wars Explained takes on the task, and I happen to agree with their assessment.

StarWarsUnderworld spotted two Hasbro commercials for Force Friday that it seems were published on accident. One shows a BB-8 playset with First Order characters Supreme Leader Snoke, Kylo Ren, and a Praetorian Guard, and the other a “Force Link Band” that plays dialogue and sound effects when near specific figures. They have more details of the removed spots.

Another month, another rumor that Star Wars: The Clone Wars is leaving Netflix. Every month for the last several, for some reason, the Netflix app has said The Clone Wars series is leaving on the seventh of the month. This prompts panic and binge watches from fans, and articles like this one on Inverse. However, for the fourth month in a row, this is likely much ado about nothing, as The Clone Wars is NOT, I repeat NOT on Netflix’s official list of leaving titles. Better Off Ted and the underrated The Batman are leaving, so get to watching!

Looks like I was clearly enjoying this close up performance today on the set. #UntitledHanSoloMovie #chewbacca pic.twitter.com/yw9F0ZmiTl — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 17, 2017

Ron Howard continues his Han Solo set pic tweets, with another shot of Chewbacca. Either he’s extremely important to the film, with the number of pictures Howard has tweeted of him, or it’s easy to show him without spoiling anything because you’re pretty darn used to seeing Chewbacca’s look.

Bonus content with re-recording mixer David Parker A post shared by Rian Johnson (@riancjohnson) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

Rian Johnson posted an amusing video on instagram with re-recording mixer David Parker, working on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Guys, huge “space floor” spoiler bomb dropped above.

Yes, Tom Hardy, as well as Prince Harry and Prince William were on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, actor John Boyega (Finn) confirmed to BBC Radio. He was asked if they were on set or cameoed at all in the film, and though some are reporting him confirming cameos, all he actually says is they were on the set: “I’ve had enough with those secrets. They came on set. They were there. I’m sick of hiding it. I think it was leaked, anyway. There were images. Every time I get asked, I have to dodge it. I’m tired of dodging it. They were there. So was Tom Hardy.”

Get ready! #LEGOStarWars is assembling its biggest set yet! ???? We just can't wait for October 1st! @starwars pic.twitter.com/bG5bYgHDv8 — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) August 15, 2017

LEGO is teasing their biggest Star Wars set ever, but aside from it, um, being in space, there’s no real clues to what exactly it will be. Their Death Star and Star Destroyer builds were pretty huge, and they do have a new Millennium Falcon on the way. Could be a Starkiller Base, or a new First Order Star Destroyer – those ships get pretty big!