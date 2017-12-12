In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

The secret evolution of the Porgs

A new look at Rose’s sister, Resistance fighter Paige Tico

Meet a few more Resistance fighters

The cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi struggles to avoid spoilers

And more!

Ever wondered how the beloved new Star Wars stars porgs came into existence? Wonder no more with this super cute shirt from Shirtoid which suggests a very unconventional evolution of the cute creatures. According to this shirt, it looks like they’re part guinea pig and part penguin… do either of those exist in the Star Wars universe? We’re not sure, but it sure is cute!

Digital Spy has revealed three new(ish) The Last Jedi characters via the card game Top Trumps. We already know one, Paige Tico, the sister of Rose Tico and badass gunner. The other two are Bomber Nix and Pilot Tallie. These cool crew members make up some of The Last Jedi’s brand new resistance fighters that we’ll get to meet on December 15.

The cast and crew of Star Wars turned out in full regalia for The Last Jedi press junket in LA, answering questions and being extra cute. Oscar Isaac also gave a charming tribute to the strong women in his life, including the much missed Carrie Fisher. EW has a rad round up of it right here.

A new TV spot dropped this week with a yet unseen close-up of everyone’s favorite beardy Jedi, Luke Skywalker. It also includes an extra long look at the Ski Speeders on the crystal planet of Crait, which just happens to be home to Leia’s Resistance. This exhilarating 29 seconds is the perfect treat for fans who are struggling to get through til Thursday night.

Another new trailer gives us a whole bunch of unseen footage, including a smiling Rey playing with her/Luke’s lightsaber, Finn triumphantly flying, an extra long shot of Finn fighting Phasma, and a whole lot of space battling. This brand new spot is titled “Now or Never,” hinting once again at the life changing stakes of The Last Jedi. If the early responses to the film are to be believed, we’ve got an epic and emotional journey ahead of us.

A number of great interviews came out of the junket for The Last Jedi, including this selection of chats with the core cast. It’s a never-ending adventure to watch the cast attempt to avoid spoilers whilst still sharing their excitement about the upcoming release of the film.

Before J.J. Abrams and Disney came along, Mark Hamill had been the sole person keeping Luke Skywalker alive for over three decades. So of course he has a whole bunch of head canon, including a very depressing backstory that he shared with EW. The sob story includes a single mum, a surrogate child, lots of death, and some really, really sad stuff. Thanks, Hamill.

Star Wars Stuff treated us to another look at Rose’s sister Paige, which is very exciting as we’re thinking Paige will play a pretty important role in The Last Jedi since she’s already has her fair share of toys. Plus, she just looks super freaking cool! We can’t wait to meet her properly later this week.