In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

New official Star Wars: The Last Jedi info revealed!

Lots of new Star Wars: The Last Jedi rumors to sort through!

Go behind-the-scenes with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Are we really getting another Death Star?

And much more!

New eps will air on Monday's at 12:30a, 3:00a, 7:30a, 5:30p and 9p. :) — Tracy Cannobbio (@Tcann13) September 12, 2017

According to Lucasfilm publicist Tracy Cannobbio, Star Wars Rebels, the fourth season of the series isn’t just moving to Mondays – it will premiere just after midnight on Monday morning and air throughout the day.

Rose Tico and several others from Star Wars: The Last Jedi have received official descriptions on the Star Wars Databank, giving us a few more little bits about the characters. Of note, Rose “has hated the First Order since she was a child,” which implies the First Order first emerged out into the galaxy long before the open conflict, maybe 20 years before the events of The Force Awakens, which is a lot longer than we thought. We also learned that the planet Crait, glimpsed in the trailer, has ties to the Rebel Alliance and used to be an outpost. There’s also new info about vehicles, troopers, and BB units. Star Wars Underworld collected the new entries here.

The excellent Real Time Strategy game Star Wars: Empire At War is back in action. Disney has reactivated the multiplayer mode for the game, letting you play your own massive Star Wars battles once more via Steam. You can even use mods! This game is awesome, and worth throwing a few hours (a day) into.

Claudia hopes to do a sequel to Lost Stars, but it has to be when the story group opens up storytelling after the Battle of Jakku. — Bryan Young (@swankmotron) September 2, 2017

There’s been much ado about a bit of a one-off statement by author Claudia Gray. Let’s try to decode this: The moments/years directly after the Battle of Jakku are currently off limits for new Star Wars novels (for the most part), which is… nothing new. We’ve known that for some time (as Bryan Young, known Star Wars journalist who reported her statement would be the first to tell you). There have been books that have taken place about two and a half decades later, but for now, and likely until the sequel trilogy is done, we won’t be seeing any novels directly after Jakku.

Everyone’s favorite Chiss has an excellent special featurette on the new Star Wars Rebels season 3 blu-ray collection. A portion of it has been released online, showing a little bit about how Thrawn came to the show. You’ll see just a fraction of the Lucasfilm employees completely geeking out over Timothy Zahn (Thrawn’s creator), one of my favorite moments on the entire blu-ray.

They are building a third Death Star. ;) Confirmed on box art for #TheLastJedi. (via @BoSanders70 in https://t.co/DOmA2gZ608)! pic.twitter.com/6rO1RyenJ5 — Star Wars Radar (@StarWarsRadar) September 1, 2017

What is Kylo Ren’s new TIE silencer flying away from on this Revell model toy box? That’s no moon! Yes, it sure looks like he’s flying away from a Death Star. Some are taking this as confirmation that a Death Star, or something that very much looks like it, will be in The Last Jedi. That’s not necessarily the case; it could be a place-holder or a simple error, but it could also mean we’re going to see a bonafide new Death Star.

New Royal Mail stamps are going on sale October 12, and they are glorious works of art by artist Malcolm Tween. The stamps are “Aliens” and “Droids,” and feature Maz Kanata, Chewbacca, Supreme Leader Snoke, Porgs, BB-8, R2-D2, C-3PO, and K-2SO. Yes, you can make Porgs part of your daily mailing needs, if you’re in the UK. JediNews has the full press release, which, incidentally, identifies Snoke as an alien (so stop with your human character theories already) and Luke as the “Last Jedi Knight.”