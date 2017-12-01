In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi gets an MPAA rating

gets an MPAA rating Another theory about Rey’s parents is (sort of) debunked

A 29-foot Millennium Falcon parks on a family’s roof

Mark Hamill makes a plea for secrecy

makes a plea for secrecy And much more!

In one of the more shocking developments from Star Wars: Battlefront II, Han Solo grows a beard! Head over to Inverse for additional images of Han’s questionable facial hair decisions. Hey, who you calling scruffy looking?

Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman held a press conference in Paris to promote the release of The Last Jedi. They reveal some interesting tidbits about the production process, including a slight script change Johnson requested from J.J. Abrams in The Force Awakens. Check out the above video from Planète Star Wars for some highlights.

Call your babysitters – The Last Jedi has been rated PG-13 by the MPAA, like The Force Awakens before it. But Rian Johnson assures fans that the sequences of sci-fi action and violence that merit the PG-13 rating are no more intense than anything in the original trilogy or the prequel trilogy. So, immolation and mass murder of children are still fair game.

According to EW, no, Lando Calrissian will not be in The Last Jedi, so stop asking and leave him to his reformed lifestyle in peace, thank you very much.

Brick Fanatics has the intel on new LEGO sets from The Last Jedi, including the “Ahch-To Island Training” set complete with a grizzled Luke Skywalker and a Porg. The Force sold separately.

According to Star Wars Explained, Rey is definitely maybe probably not the daughter of Del Meeko and Iden Versio in Battlefront II, a theory that fans of the game have been floating around since it came out. Check out the video above for a more detailed breakdown.

A Japanese teaser trailer for The Last Jedi includes an intriguing new shot of Rey stretching out her arm to (ostensibly) use the Force, and she certainly doesn’t look happy. You wouldn’t like her when she’s angry…

Hot Toys has unveiled a life-size collectible edition of Darth Vader’s burned helmet from The Force Awakens. The replica will soon be available for pre-order, so that you, too, can finish what Darth Vader started.

Variety reports that The Last Jedi will close out the upcoming Dubai International Film Festival (Dec. 6 – 13). The festival will play host to over 140 titles, including Arabic language films and international blockbusters like Star Wars.

Anthony Breznican’s extensive Star Wars coverage for EW culminates with this fabulous article teasing the long-awaited reunion between Luke and Leia. Might want to start stocking up on tissues.

Take a break from your own frenzied holiday decorating to gawk at this 29-foot long Millennium Falcon parked on one family’s roof in a San Francisco suburb. Make Magazine interviewed the family and provides a closer look at how the project came to fruition. (Unfortunately Yoda was unavailable, so they had to lift the Falcon onto the roof using a crane.)

The upcoming Star Wars novel Canto Bight highlights several characters from the casino city that features prominently in The Last Jedi. StarWars.com has released an exclusive audiobook excerpt from Rae Carson’s story “Hear Nothing, See Nothing, Say Nothing,” providing us with a scintillating look at the opulent luxury of the titular locale.

The 4th card in the Topps Star Wars Countdown to Episode 8 is available, but for only 24 hours! Get it here https://t.co/yWG8aFUEhj pic.twitter.com/Kt68CoRaRL — Topps Company (@Topps) November 24, 2017

Topps has revealed four new images from The Last Jedi on their recently released trading cards, including this glimpse at the Canto Bight police force interrogating a citizen. The rest can be seen at Star Wars Underworld.