In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Kelly Marie Tran talks Rose Tico

talks Rose Tico Even more Kelly Marie Tran talking Rose Tico

Oscar Isaac on what lies ahead for Poe Dameron

on what lies ahead for Poe Dameron Daisy Ridley is proud of her stuffed Porg

is proud of her stuffed Porg A new look at Laura Dern ‘s character

‘s character J ohn Boyega confirms a few cameos

confirms a few cameos And more!

With less than a month to go until we finally get to see The Last Jedi, Disney have been spoiling us with all kinds of great sneak peeks, including this gorgeous IMAX poster. Harking back to the red soaked character posters released at D23 earlier this year, it showcases Rey in a sweeping red cloak with her galactic buds behind her.

We got another glimpse at Laura Dern’s Admiral Holdo in this month’s Elle magazine and the new leader of Leia’s Resistance is looking serious. Could it be the rumoured friction between her and Leia’s golden boy, Poe? Whatever it is, Leia’s old BFF is looking to be one of the most exciting new additions to the Star Wars universe.

Speaking of new additions, new franchise lead Kelly Marie Tran treated Star Fans to a seriously in-depth interview with Buzzfeed. Tran has been a fantastic presence since her character Rose Tico was announced and this interview was no different ,with the comedian giving an insight into being the first Asian American lead in a Star Wars movie. “It’s something that I think about a lot,” she said. “I just remember growing up and not seeing anyone that looked like me in movies.”

In a recent chat with USA Today Daisy Ridley revealed her feelings about Snoke and *spoiler alert* she doesn’t like him at all. “He looks mental. Snoke is an evil guy, if you can call him a guy,” Ridley teased.

Looks like Star Wars: The Last Jedi will have some more not so secret cameos, just like Daniel Craig’s Force controlled Stormtrooper in The Force Awakens. Though we had heard rumours of Tom Hardy sneaking onto the set, it looks like he was joined by a couple of other famous friends with John Boyega revealing to The Hollywood Reporter that Prince William and Harry had filmed scenes. “Boyega confirmed the reports and joked that sharing a scene with the royals and Hardy ‘wrapped in Stormtroopers costumes’ made for a ‘strange contrast of a weird family.'” He added: “It’s the best of both worlds for me.”

In another soundbite from her recent USA Today interview, Daisy Ridley waxed lyrical about cute companions in Star Wars including everyone’s favorite furry friends porgs, even stating that one of her prized possessions is a porg toy!

Check out our EXCLUSIVE artwork from @StarWars: The Last Jedi! In one month, see why Dolby Cinema is light years ahead – get tix: https://t.co/LhN9nrF20U pic.twitter.com/uRE9piqfP4 — Dolby Cinema (@DolbyCinema) November 15, 2017

Dolby’s official Twitter acount treated us to some beautiful painted poster artwork that will be available at select theater locations.

Discover the strength of the Force starting December 1st with new LEGO BrickHeadz Rey and Kylo Ren! @StarWars pic.twitter.com/rR05ii4EFa — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) November 15, 2017

Build your very own Kylo Ren with these brand new Lego Brickhead! Then when you get annoyed with all his whining, it’s super easy to just destroy him! No harm done! Or just build Rey and have a super cool force sensitive bud for yourself.