This week in Star Wars Bits:

How Carrie Fisher inspired the jewelry of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

inspired the jewelry of A new look at Kelly Marie Tran ‘s Rose Tico

‘s Rose Tico Learn more about the casino planet of Canto Bight

Kylo Ren is just a big baby, Adam Driver admits

admits Are Porgs the perfect balance of the force?

the perfect balance of the force? And much more!

Since her character was revealed, we’ve been waiting to discover more about Rose Tico and her adventures in The Last Jedi. This week we got a look at a brand new photo of Finn’s brand new bud from Entertainment Weekly. The still shows the pair together and showcases Rose’s mysterious necklace, which will likely play an important part in in the film. After all, Kelly Marie Tran has said “That is definitely something that is significant to Rose’s backstory.”

Since his first appearance in the trailer wielding what we now know to be Rey’s/Luke’s lightsaber, many fans have theorized that Finn is a Force user, and maybe even a Jedi. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, the fan fave talked about that potential, and whilst most outlets saw it as “debunking,” we think Boyega left Finn’s Destiny pretty opened ended.

In rehearsals Carrie grabbed my arm and told me with great urgency that we needed “space jewelry.” I thought that was a fabulous idea. So. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) November 3, 2017

Rian Johnson revealed another gorgeous Carrie Fisher story on his Twitter, telling fans that Fisher pushed for all the jewelry in The Last Jedi. The accessories aren’t just for show, with many of the cast’s trinkets holding a deep and significant meaning…and maybe some of them hold story secrets. We love that Johnson seems so invested in including Fisher’s creative vision in her last film.

The official Star Wars Twitter account treated fans to a gorgeous animated promo for The Last Jedi that features Rey and leans heavily into her journey towards Destiny. Utilizing the phrase “Fulfill Your Destiny” from the last trailer, the short is a sweet surprise for Star Wars fans.

It looks like Star Wars might be upping sticks from Pinewood and heading to Manchester after local paper The Jensen Post reported that Star Wars was looking for “Hundreds” of extras. Though this has yet to be confirmed by Lucasfilm, it wouldn’t surprise us, as the franchise has a history of using British actors and extras. Plus, the city has it’s very own Cantina Bar-themed escape room!

Could it be possible that the Galaxy’s newest furry addition are actually another hint towards the GRAY Jedi? Someone at Inverse certainly thinks so, publishing a hilarious take on these newly revealed Star Wars pint glasses from the Alamo Drafthouse, which position Porgs in the middle of the Dark and Light side. Could it be that the cuddly creatures are Force sensitive and represent the perfect balance of the Force?

Lucasfilm stoked a whole bunch of fervent fan theories with a new promotional banner which puts Luke on both the Dark Side poster and the Light. What could it mean? Is Luke bad? Is he good? Is he both? Are Lucasfilm just trolling fans? Does the symmetry just look nice?

This week, Rebel Recon sat down with a bunch of Rebels insiders, including Kilian Plunkett, Steve Blum, Pablo Hidalgo, and Dave Filoni to take a deep dive into Rebels episodes “Kindred” and “Crawler Commandeers.” The recap is a must see for fans of the show, especially ones who are excited to know where season 4 is headed. Any chance to see Hidalgo chatting Star Lore is an unmissable experience, so get on it.