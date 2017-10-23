It’s hard to keep up with all the new Funko POP figures being released every month. There’s always a new movie or TV show getting a new line of the deformed but adorable collectible figures, and now one man will see multiple versions of himself turned into a new line of Funko POP figures from the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee has already been given several different iterations of Funko POP figures, but we’ve yet to see any of the cameo characters he plays in Marvel Studios movies brought to life. But that will change in November when three new Stan Lee Funko POP figures hit shelves. Check them out below.

Here are the three new Stan Lee Funko POP figures coming to Walmart in November:

The new Stan Lee figures (announced by Funko) feature his characters from Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: the Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy. In those respective movies, he played a military office, a museum security guard and some kind of cosmic hustler. It’s just a small fraction of the cameo roles he’s made in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but they’re also three of the most distinctly dressed cameos where he’s wearing something more than regular street clothes.

These three new figures will be Walmart exclusives hitting shelves sometime in November. Hopefully this is just the beginning of a Funko POP line bringing Stan Lee cameos from the MCU to life. We’d love to see one created based on his appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 or Captain America: Civil War, though the latter might have some trademark issues since he’s specifically a FedEx driver. Surely, these won’t be the last Funko POP figures of Stan Lee that we’ll see.