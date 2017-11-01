Now that Spider-Man: Homecoming is out on home video (and Screen Junkies has taken care of their workplace sexual harassment scandal), we can take the time to enjoy some fun being poked at your friendly neighborhood wallcrawler.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming Honest Trailer has no problem reminding us that this is the second time the comic franchise has been rebooted this decade, not to mention honing in on the fact that this new millennial Spider-Man doesn’t ever really seem to suffer any consequences for his mistakes and ill-advised actions. Watch below!

Spider-Man: Homecoming, or The Perks of Being a Wallcrawler, takes a few jabs at the computer animated slug-fest that takes place between Spidey and Vulture in the sky and on the beach. Those confrontations pale in comparison to the one that takes place immediately after the true identity of Vulture is revealed later in the movie. It’s a spoiler that was kept hidden in the marketing and created audible gasps in theaters, and it works extremely well.

But perhaps the most glaring problem with Spider-Man: Homecoming is how it fits into the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. Looking at Tony Stark alone, it seems weird that the guy who was so adamant about the government keeping track of superheroes in Captain America: Civil War gives a teenager a superhero suit and doesn’t do all that good of a job keeping track of him until he creates problems.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is available now on home video, so go ahead and pick it up.