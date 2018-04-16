Solo: A Star Wars Story has just released a flood of new images, revealing a few more details about Paul Bettany’s villainous gangster, the highly-publicized Vandor heist, and what the “clean” Millennium Falcon looks like without people.

First Look at Evil Paul Bettany

Empire Magazine released a few exclusive first looks at Solo: A Star Wars Story, including our first real look at Paul Bettany‘s slick and scarred gangster Dryden Vos.

According to Empire, Vos is “being touted as Solo’s main villain, a facially-scarred ‘big-shot’ criminal overlord who recruits a crew of reprobates for a heist.” Originally set to be portrayed by Michael K. Williams as a half-lion alien, the character was reimagined as a non-CGI character when director Ron Howard came aboard Solo to finish production after original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired.

Fans have already read far into the fresh new image, with some theorizing that the Mandalorian armor behind Vos is actually Boba Fett. Nope, it’s just a collectible Mandalorian armor and Boba Fett is not going to appear in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

A Perfect Heist

Much hoopla has been made of the high-octane train heist on Vandor — it will apparently be the big action set piece of Solo after all — but it may be a different kind of action scene than Star Wars fans are used to.

“Part of the challenge is to come up with new, inventive kinds of action we haven’t seen in Star Wars,” Solo co-writer Jonathan Kasdan told Empire. “We often referenced Heat and Thief as high-end criminals doing serious jobs that involve guns and big hijackings.”

Though Heat and Thief certainly didn’t have its heroes dangling precariously from a speeding train thousands of feet from the ground. Things don’t look great for Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), but no matter — we know he pulls through.

The ‘Clean’ Millennium Falcon

One thing that doesn’t pull through quite as well as Han: the Millennium Falcon. It’s still amazing to see the iconic spacecraft in such mint condition, though don’t expect it to stay that way for long. Jedi News has a first look at the “clean” Millennium Falcon without anyone sitting in the cockpit, which you can see here. Meanwhile, Donald Glover piloting the Falcon as Lando Clarissian looks right as rain in the image shared by Howard above.

Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany.

Directed by Ron Howard, Solo: A Star Wars Story opens on May 25, 2018.