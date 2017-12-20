Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing everywhere, and the film features some very surprising moments involving Supreme Leader Snoke, the weird throne enthusiast with a dent in his head. A new video – which is free of Last Jedi spoilers, so you can relax – puts forth some theories involving the Snoke backstory, and his connection to other big bads in the Star Wars saga.

Without giving specific spoilers away, let’s just say the scenes involving Snoke in The Last Jedi avoid most fan theories rather nicely. That doesn’t mean we still can’t all theorize about Snoke and his history, of course. A new video from YouTube user Star Wars Explained does a little digging into Snoke, with help from the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Visual Dictionary. Again, if you’ve somehow avoided seeing The Last Jedi yet and are worried about spoilers, you can breathe a sigh of relief: there are no spoilers here.

If you’re like me, you have almost no idea what any of the stuff in this video is talking about. I’m familiar with the Star Wars films, but my knowledge beyond what the films show us is, admittedly, limited. The video goes into some detail about how fans think Snoke could be a character named Darth Plagueis; Plagueis was a Sith Lord who helped train Darth Sidious, aka Palpatine, aka the Emperor. The video reveals the characters of Snoke and Plageuis share some connection – particularly some symbols on Snoke’s ring, but the video maker doesn’t think the characters are the same.

Speaking of that ring, the video reveals that it’s made of obsidian from the cave’s underneath Darth Vader’s castle. Sure, why not! Does this mean Snoke knew Darth Vader? Maybe! There are also symbols on Snoke’s ring representing the Four Sages of Dwartii. If you don’t know who they were (which I certainly did not), here’s some info from Wookieepedia, the in-depth Star Wars Wiki:

The Four Sages of Dwartii, namely Braata, Faya, Sistros, and Yanjon, were a group of controversial philosophers and lawgivers from the early days of the Galactic Republic, and influenced its earliest laws. Sheev Palpatine kept bronzium statues of the Four Sages in his office during his tenure as Supreme Chancellor of the Republic.Upon becoming Galactic Emperor in the aftermath of the Clone Wars, Palpatine moved to new quarters, taking the Sistros statue with him.

For what it’s worth, the creator of this video is pretty sure Snoke didn’t meet Plageuis, or Vader – they just all share the same philosophy. As the video points out, Snoke is old – maybe as old as Yoda, who was at least 900 years old before he died and turned into a Force Ghost. It seems likely that during his long life, Snoke just picked up on all these Dark Side-related elements and embraced them. Will future Star Wars films answer any of these questions? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean you can’t obsess over them.