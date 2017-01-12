If you’re tired of prestige-pic-season leftovers and Monster Trucks isn’t exactly your jam, perhaps Sleepless will be just the jolt you’re looking for. A remake of the buzzy 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, it’s essentially Jamie Foxx‘s Taken, with a bit of The Departed mixed in. Michelle Monaghan is also there to glower at Jamie Foxx and David Harbour gets the chance to demonstrate that he can say “Nevada” correctly. Watch the Sleepless red-band trailer below.

Foxx leads the cast as Vincent Downs, whose son is kidnapped by dangerous criminals. Fortunately, he’s got a very particular set of skills honed from his years on the Las Vegas police force and during his years as an undercover cop. Gabrielle Union plays Vincent’s wife and T.I. is Vincent’s partner.

Sleepless Red-Band Trailer

For a red-band trailer, this latest Sleepless promo isn’t very extreme. There’s some violence and one instance of “fuck” (when Union very understandably demands to know “what the fuck is going on”), but otherwise there’s not much here to differentiate from a run-of-the-mill green-band trailer. It’s almost like the whole “red-band” label is just a ploy to get more attention! And it’s almost like it worked, and we’re here covering it right now!

I haven’t seen the French film that Sleepless is based on, so I can’t really compare how the two stack up. But as its own thing, Sleepless looks fine — nothing wildly original, maybe, but a slick, solid little thriller that gets the job done.

If you’d like to see more where that came from, there’s also a new Sleepless clip featuring Foxx as Vincent and T.I. as his partner.

Sleepless is in theaters this Friday, January 13.