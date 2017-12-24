Another day, another new addition to the Shazam! cast. The latest actor to board the DC superhero flick is Cooper Andrews, who plays the character Jerry on AMC’s seemingly never-ending zombie show The Walking Dead. Andrews joins a cast that already includes Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer and Mark Strong. Read on for more details on the Shazam! cast.

Cooper Andrews, one of the co-stars of The Walking Dead, has joined Shazam! Deadline reports that Andrews will play a foster parent to the film’s main character, Billy Batson, played by Asher Angel. Billy may look like an ordinary kid, but he actually has magical powers than enable him to turn into the adult superhero Shazam (played by Chuck‘s Zachary Levi). It‘s Jack Dylan Grazer will play Billy’s best friend Freddy Freeman, and Mark Strong will likely be playing the film’s villain, Doctor Sivana.

I don’t really know that much about actor Cooper Andrews, because I gave up on watching The Walking Dead almost immediately. I’m assuming he plays one of the non-zombies on the show who turns out to be one of the real monsters. What a twist! Andrews also had an reoccurring role on another AMC show, Halt and Catch Fire. He was also in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk – anyone remember that? Either way, I’m sure he’ll make a great addition to this ever-growing cast.

Shazam! will be yet another film in the DCEU, and it looks like it’s going to strive to shrug off the dark and dreary connotations of previous DCEU films for something lighter. New Line president Toby Emmerich told Entertainment Weekly that “The tone and the feeling of the movie will be different from the other range of comic book movies…[Shazam!] will have a sense of fun and a sense of humor.”

Annabelle: Creation and Lights Out director David F. Sandberg is directing the superhero flick, with Goosebumps screenwriter Darren Lemke and Earth to Echo writer Henry Gayden handling script duties. Of the appeal of the project, Sandberg said:

“The big attraction for me with that character is the fact that every kid dreams of being Superman, right? I mean I certainly did, and (Billy Batson) is a kid that gets that chance,” Sandberg tells the Sun. “He gets to become the superhero. So it’ll be big with superpowers in a way. In terms of what people can expect, I think this will be one of the more fun or lighthearted movies so far in the DC universe. It certainly will be a departure.”

As Shazam! is being developed, a separate film about primary Shazam! antagonist Black Adam is also in the works, with Dwayne Johnson set to star. Shazam! is set to open April 5, 2019.