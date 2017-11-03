In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Halloween, the new sequel/reboot to the John Carpenter classic directed by David Gordon Green, will slice its way into theaters next year. Original Halloween creator John Carpenter is currently out promoting his tour for his new album Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, and took the time to talk a bit about the upcoming film in an interview with CBS (via Collider). In the interview, Carpenter confirmed what had already been rumored multiple times: the new Halloween will ignore all of the sequels; even, Halloween II, apparently, which was set mere minutes after the first film ended.

There’s not going to be a Sex and the City 3 as far as Kim Cattrall is concerned, but don’t tell that to Cattrall’s co-star Kristen Davis, who really, really wants that third movie. Via Movie Web, Davis expressed her frustration at not being able to make a Sex and the City 3, which is apparently already written but likely won’t happen, unless they can write out Cattrall’s character completely:

“I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK) with all of you. So we will just have our memories, but please know that all of the love and support for us through the years is felt by us and we are so grateful for all of you!”

A Bad Moms Christmas, the second film in what I guess is now a Bad Moms franchise starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn as (you guessed it) bad moms, is now playing in theaters. This already has some people asking, “Why?” They’re also asking: “Will there be a Bad Moms 3?” Producer Suzanne Todd told EW that it’s a distinct possibility as long as the current film does well at the box office:

“Well, I don’t want to spoil the ending of this film, but, when we have shown it in previews, there was some crazy percentage of people who said, ‘Please make a third movie as soon as possible.’ Because there is kind of a jumping off point at the end of the movie for maybe what you would do if you were going to do another movie. We will have to see. The first movie came out in summer. This movie comes out in the very, very crowded holiday season. I mean, as we point out in the movie, moms are busier than ever, so we’re counting on them to do all their business and also come see a movie. All I can say is, ‘We will see.’”

Creed 2, the Sylvester Stallone-directed sequel to the excellent Rocky spin-off Creed, now has a release date. Per Collider, Creed 2 will hit theaters November 21, 2018. Michael B. Jordan will reprise his role as Adonis Creed, son of boxing champion (and former Rocky rival) Apollo Creed. While Stallone no-doubt knows the Rocky universe better than anyone else, it’s still a shame that original Creed director Ryan Coogler couldn’t come back and lend his distinct style to a sequel.