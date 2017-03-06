In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Cristela Alonzo, who plays Cruz Ramirez in Cars 3, recently talked about her work in the film. Or rather, she talked about how excited she is to be in a Pixar movie and expressed a great deal of enthusiasm for the Cars series. You can watch the interview above. For the record, Cruz is Lightning McQueen’s youthful trainer in the film, who helps the aging racing veteran get back on his feet (wheels?) when a new generation of cars start dominating the track.

The Hollywood Reporter has posted a pretty fluffy interview with Bryce Dallas Howard, but she does talk about Jurassic World 2 and roll with yet another joke about her character’s high heels:

Making a Jurassic film is challenging, exhilarating and most importantly fun. No matter the footwear, Claire is a woman who gets things done. I’m so excited to be doing it a second time. Plus Chris Pratt is here every day doing his spontaneous dance parties — what’s better than that?

The untitled sequel is filming under director J.A. Bayona right now.

With Star Wars resurrecting dead actors using cutting edge technology, will Star Trek follow suit? Trek Movie asked Adam Nimoy, the son of the late, great Leonard Nimoy, if he would be opposed to Spock returning as a CGI character:

Yeah I think it’s an interesting idea. I loved what they did in Rogue One. I thought it was pretty clever, and I was blown away by it, frankly. All of the stuff that Peter Cushing was doing was mind-boggling to me. I’m a sucker for that stuff. I think it should certainly be explored, but I’m not the final arbiter as to whether it’s going to happen, but I think it’s a great idea, personally. There are more parties involved than just me as to whether it’s going to happen. On a personal level, I think it would be cool.

While Nimoy is being diplomatic in his answer, I’ll speak on behalf of Star Trek fans all over the world and just say “No, no, no, no. No.”

Tobin Bell’s John Kramer, AKA Jigsaw, died in Saw III. And he didn’t just die: he really, really, really died. And yet, he still managed to play a role throughout the rest of the series, popping up for plenty of convenient flashbacks. According to Bloody Disgusting, Bell will be back for the upcoming Saw: Legacy and this is what the film will be about:

Saw: Legacy will begin with bodies turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one man: John Kramer. But how can this be? The man known as Jigsaw has been dead for over a decade. Or has an apprentice picked up the mantle of Jigsaw, perhaps even someone inside the investigation?

The Saw movies have always avoided the supernatural, so Jigsaw is surely still dead. Prime yourself for more flashbacks.