Santa Clarita Diet, the comedy where Drew Barrymore plays a suburban flesh-eating zombie, is getting a third season. Netflix made the news official today, announcing the comedy series is set to return in 2019 with 10 all-new episodes. They also put together this video.

The third season renewal arrives less than a month and a half since the second season dropped onto Netflix, indicating the streaming service remains pretty happy with the series. Cast members Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo are all confirmed to return for season 3, which will once again center around Barrymore’s character dealing with her craving to eat human flesh.

“I think the show is about a married a couple and a marriage that’s constantly getting challenged,” Barrymore said around the time of the release of the second season. “And this husband and wife react to that. But I also love the balance. One moment you’re hearing the craziest thing you’ve ever said or heard and the next [it’s] where are our garden hoses and why are they getting stolen? Typical mundane suburban things. We’re also raising a teenage daughter, so there’s a domestic element. It’s all very human and suburban and relatable, and the stakes are crazy. But I think in this world, you need to go to this crazy place for it to be shocking.”

When asked about the potential for a third season, Olyphant said: “This is it for me. I like this job. If I can figure it out, I’ll call it a day.” To which Barrymore added: “If this show went on for a long time, that would be the most comforting thing in the world.”