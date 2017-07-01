After HBO sadly canceled Togetherness, they ordered another series from filmmakers Mark and Jay Duplass. Their upcoming anthology series, Room 104, is set entirely in one hotel room. Each episode follows a new guest. Some of these guests are played Amy Landecker, James Van Der Beek, Orlando Jones, Mae Whitman, and Philip Baker Hall. Starting next month, you can watch them check into Room 104.

Below, watch the Room 104 trailer.

The Duplass brothers have described the series as “finding some magic in the seemingly mundane.” After years of going in and out of hotels and motels, they were left curious by what had gone on in some of their rooms, most notably at the hotels by the airport. Some of the stories they’re telling involve a cult priest (Orlando Jones), a housekeeper (Dendrie Taylor) and her younger self, two Mormon missionaries, and more.

After Togetherness, whatever HBO and the Duplass brothers do next should be high up on anyone’s watch list. The cable network lets the brothers’ voices ring loud and clear in their collaborations. They didn’t direct any Room 104 episodes, but Mark Duplass wrote seven out of the 10 episodes. HBO has released synopsises for every episode, one of which is directed by the filmmakers behind Half Nelson, the great Mississippi Grind, and Marvel’s Captain Marvel, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Here’s the full episode list:

Episode #1: “Ralphie”

Debut: FRIDAY, JULY 28 (11:30 p.m.-midnight ET/PT)

Things go horribly awry when a babysitter (Melonie Diaz) arrives at Room 104 to watch an unusual boy named Ralph (Ethan Kent). Ross Partridge also stars.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Sarah Adina Smith. Episode #2: “Pizza Boy”

Debut: FRIDAY, AUG. 4 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

A pizza delivery boy gets caught up in a couple’s twisted games. James Van Der Beek and Davie-Blue star.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Patrick Brice. Episode #3: “The Knockadoo”

Debut: FRIDAY, AUG. 11 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

A woman (Sameerah Luqmaan-Harris) seeking salvation is visited by a cult priest (Orlando Jones) promising to help her transcend the ordinary world for another realm.

Written by Carson Mell; directed by Sarah Adina Smith. Episode #4: “I Knew You Weren’t Dead”

Debut: FRIDAY, AUG. 18 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

A visitor (Jay Duplass) in Room 104 seeks advice about his marital troubles from a long-lost friend. Will Tranfo and Frank Ashmore also star. Episode #5: “The Internet”

Debut: FRIDAY, AUG. 25 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

In 1997, a son (Karan Soni) must teach his mother (Poorna Jagannathan) how to use the Internet over the phone after leaving behind an important document on his laptop.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Doug Emmett. Episode #6: “Voyeurs”

Debut: FRIDAY, SEPT. 1 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

The past and present come face to face when a housekeeper (Dendrie Taylor) reconnects with her younger self (Sarah Hay).

Written by Dayna Hanson; directed by Dayna Hanson. Episode #7: “The Missionaries”

Debut: FRIDAY, SEPT. 8 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

Two young Mormon missionaries (Adam Foster, Nat Wolff) test the boundaries of their faith.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Megan Griffiths. Episode #8: “Phoenix”

Debut: FRIDAY, SEPT. 15 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

In 1969, the sole survivor (Amy Landecker) of a plane crash is faced with a decision: go back to the life she had or seize the opportunity to start anew. Mae Whitman also stars.

Story by Xan Aranda and Ross Partridge; teleplay by Ross Partridge; directed by Ross Partridge. Episode #9: “Boris”

Debut: FRIDAY, SEPT. 22 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

When an aging Croatian tennis player (Konstantin Lavysh) reveals memories of his tortured past to a housekeeper (Veronica Falcon), an unlikely bond is formed. Biff Wiff also stars.

Written by Ross Partridge; directed by Chad Hartigan. Episode #10: “Red Tent”

Debut: FRIDAY, SEPT. 29 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

Two young men (Keir Gilchrist, Brian Hostenske) plotting to disrupt a political convention are interrupted by nerves… and an AC repairman (Hugo Armstrong).

Written by Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck; directed by Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck. Episode #11: “The Fight”

Debut: FRIDAY, OCT. 6 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

Two female Mixed Martial Arts fighters (Natalie Morgan, Keta Meggett) work together to score a bigger payday in an upcoming bout. Stephen Rannazzisi also stars.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Megan Griffiths. Episode #12: “My Love”

Debut: FRIDAY, OCT. 13 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

An octogenarian couple (Philip Baker Hall, Ellen Geer) returns to Room 104 to relive their first night together. Jacqueline Wright also stars.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Marta Cunningham.

Room 104 premieres on July 28.