In case you didn’t hear, last weekend Adult Swim surprised viewers by delivering the surprise debut of the third season premiere of Rick and Morty on April Fools’ Day. It replayed over and over for a few hours, and then it replayed again the next day after an all day marathon on Adult Swim’s streaming site. Since then, it aired again on Adult Swim so that everyone’s series recordings could pick it up for everyone who couldn’t catch it before.

Those who were lucky enough to catch Rick and Morty were treated to a series of promos to highlight the fact that the show will officially return for its full third season this summer. Using various styles of animation, the promos were wild and wacky, featuring various characters from the animated series in some peculiar situations.

My favorite of this batch of promos is the Rick TV one, mostly because it features several references to famous movies, including Raiders of the Lost Ark, Aliens, The Thing and more. Meanwhile, the puppet-style promos make me wish that we could see a whole episode done like that, as if it were some twisted version of The Muppets.

In case you didn’t hear, Rick and Morty will return with more episodes this summer. In the meantime, take a look at some of the theories floating around about the series premiere, and see what you think about where the series is heading in the rest of the season.