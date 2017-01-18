resident evil the final chapter clip

When the Resident Evil series was one single mediocre movie, I didn’t care for it. When it was two movies, it could barely hold my interest. And then there were three movies. And then four movies. And then five. And now, sixth movie in the series, titled Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, is due out at the end of the month and damn it, these silly movies have won me over. As the number of films has increased, as their internal logic and mythology has gotten increasingly convoluted, as it became increasingly clear that these movies have a very specific lunatic identity, I began to appreciate them. They’re not good, but man, I sure like talking about ’em.

So yeah, I can behind the newest clip from the movie, which features series star Milla Jovovich battling Game of Thrones star Iain Glen on top of a giant armored vehicle that’s being pursued by a horde of zombies. Sure. Why not?

Like many early clips from movies, this one has been cut to ribbons so it can fit in a small window and it suffers for it. While this could be a reflection of the film’s actual editing, there are massive gaps in logic here that suggest we’re seeing a five-minute action scene compressed into 45 seconds. It’s ugly stuff! However, while director Paul W.S. Anderson is many, many things, but he’s never been an awful action director. I think (and hope!) the final version of this scene is a little less choppy.

Because all of the elements are here for a classic Resident Evil set piece! You have Jovovich’s genetically modified Alice, still the world’s best-dressed post-apocalyptic wanderer, unleashing her fists of fury on random henchmen! You have those random henchmen being devoured by zombies as they’re flung off the vehicle that’s acting as an arena for the action scene! And most importantly, you have Iain Glen, returning as the evil Dr. Samuel Isaacs for the third time. Between this series and the first Tomb Raider, Glen has become the face of sneering villainy in video game movies.

Here’s the clip:

This looks so dumb and I can’t wait to see it. If it’s half as entertaining as Resident Evil: Extinction and Resident Evil: Retribution (AKA, the third and fifth movies, because those subtitles mean nothing), we’re all in for a delightfully dopey time at the movies. And despite the title, I hope they make ten more of these goddamn things.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter opens on January 27, 2017. You can watch the full trailer right over here.