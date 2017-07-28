The Green girls are back together once again.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are set to reunite after appearing together as sisters in Friends to star in a TV series about the world of morning shows. It’ll be a return to the small screen for Aniston, who made her name and won an Emmy for her role in Friends, and another notch in Witherspoon’s new career as a prestige television actress after her Emmy-nominated turn in Big Little Lies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston and Witherspoon “are attached to star in an untitled series exploring morning shows and the larger New York media scene that they inhabit.”

The project is an original idea from former HBO head of drama Michael Ellenberg, with House of Cards‘ Jay Carson attached to write the script and executive produce. Steve Kloves, who was nominated for an Oscar for Wonder Boys, is also set to executive produce. In addition, Aniston and Witherspoon are also listed as executive producers.

The premise sounds oddly antiquated — who really cares about morning shows anymore after Morning Glory bombed? — but it does give us the prospect of a Witherspoon and Aniston onscreen reunion after Witherspoon’s hilarious and too-brief stint on Friends as Rachel Green’s “spoiled” sister Jill. Jill appeared out of the blue to stay with Rachel after being disowned by their father, and Rachel takes her under her wing to help her adjust to the real world. But after Jill goes against Rachel’s wishes and attempts to seduce Rachel’s ex-boyfriend Ross, they have a falling out and Jill abruptly leaves after two episodes on the show.

Witherspoon never appeared on the famous sitcom again, even when she was Rachel’s “favorite” sister. According to various (unsubstantiated but juicy) rumors, Aniston and Witherspoon feuded on set, cutting Witherspoon’s six-episode appearance short, leading to Christina Applegate to be cast three seasons later as Rachel’s other sister, Amy.

If true, it seems that Aniston and Witherspoon have patched things up enough since then to star in and executive produce a TV series together. Now that Aniston has dabbled in the movie industry and made a decent living in mid-budget comedies, she may be looking to rejuvenate her career a la Witherspoon, by appearing in a prestige television series. But for some reason, a “series exploring morning shows” sounds less prestigious to me, and more along the lines of the flurry of sharp behind-the-scenes comedy shows like 30 Rock or Studio 60 on the Sunset Trip that populated the networks during the mid-2000s. But I look forward to what these two funny, former Green ladies have to offer us on the small screen.