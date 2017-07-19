Right now, Wonder Woman is a box office giant after the DC Comics superheroine finally got a big screen adventure all to herself. But back in the 1940s, Wonder Woman was nothing but an idea that was sparked inside the mind of Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston. While many fans may know the origin story of how Wonder Woman came to be an iconic comic book character, they may not know what inspired the character’s creation to begin with.

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women is a new movie from Annapurna Pictures which sets out to tell the story of how Dr. Marston (Luke Evans) found inspiration for Wonder Woman through a polyamorous relationship that he and his wife Elizabeth Marston (Rebecca Hall) had with another woman named Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote). It looks like quite the provocative drama that exposes some of the secrets of Wonder Woman’s origin story.

Watch the sultry Professor Marston and the Wonder Women trailer below.

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women is clearly trying to ride the coattails of success that the Wonder Woman movie is having at the box office, but this is obviously a different kind of movie with a non-traditional approach to the origin of one of DC Comics’ most beloved heroes. It appears the story is told through flashbacks as Connie Britton plays a woman interrogating Dr. Marston about the questionable content from Wonder Woman comics, including bondage, torture, and sadomasochism.

Angela Robinson (D.E.B.S., The L Word) wrote and directed the movie, so don’t expect this to be an excuse to exploit this saucy story for gratuitous sexual content. But even so, this looks to be quite the steamy story as the relationship between the Marstons and Ms. Byrne escalates to a bit of a kinky level, especially when one of them starts dressing up as Wonder Woman.

In a superhero origin tale unlike any other, the film is the incredible true story of what inspired Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston (Luke Evans) to create the iconic Wonder Woman character in the 1940’s. While Marston’s feminist superhero was criticized by censors for her ‘sexual perversity’, he was keeping a secret that could have destroyed him. Marston’s muses for the Wonder Woman character were his wife Elizabeth Marston (Rebecca Hall) and their lover Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote), two empowered women who defied convention: working with Marston on human behavior research — while building a hidden life with him that rivaled the greatest of superhero disguises.

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women arrives in theaters on October 27, 2017.