This weekend brings a new big screen version of the Power Rangers to theaters, and the early reviews seem to be mixed. You’ll have to find out yourself if Lionsgate can take the multi-colored teenage superheroes and make them even more popular. But in the meantime, we can take a look at the first theatrical outing for the imported Japanese television show that turned into an American phenomenon.

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Honest Trailer gives some good kicks to the Bulk and Skull by making fun of the lame, formulaic, cheap and downright awful film adaptation of the FOX television series that features kicks to the junk, attempted parental mass suicide, a purple version of Freddy Krueger who wants you to touch his ooze, and a story that ended up being ignored by the TV series. Gross.

Here’s the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Honest Trailer from Screen Junkies:

Even those who would still call themselves Power Rangers fans after looking back at the show and this movie know that this is not quality entertainment. But I think that’s become part of the charm of the original series. Many are hoping that some of the cheesiness of the original series finds its way into the movie, and the trailers indicate that they’ll get their wish for the most part.

However, if there ends up not being as much unnecessary whoosh sounds for every little movement that a Power Ranger makes, then I’m not going to be a happy camper at all.