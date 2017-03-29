After an impressive opening weekend for a 25-year-old franchise, a sequel to Power Rangers seems inevitable. But here’s the big question: what’s going to happen in it?

The new film is essentially a reboot of the series and Saban is confident enough to have envisioned doing five or six or seven more movies. Fortunately, they have more than enough material to mine for story possibilities. For those of you that aren’t aware, there are 831 episodes in the series so far, almost 18 straight days of ridiculous giant robot-morphin’ action to enjoy. What will they look to for Power Rangers 2? Let’s take a look at some options. Naturally, all film and series spoilers are on the table.

It’s Not Easy Being Green

This is the most obvious route a sequel will take, especially for those who stayed seated during the Power Rangers movie all the way to the post-credits scene. During the last scene the kids are shown back home in high school detention. The teacher is taking roll call and keeps asking over and over for one “Tommy Oliver,” but there’s no answer.

Fans will immediately know what this means, as Tommy Oliver is the name of the original Green Ranger from the show. While the movie changed the origin of the Green Ranger and made it so that Rita Repulsa was the original one, the next film could show off the armor’s successor.

The Green Ranger originally premiered in a five-part story arc called Green With Evil that kicks off as a new kid named Tommy Oliver rolls into town. He surprises everyone in a martial arts tournament when he fights the Red Ranger to a tie. That just doesn’t happen, so it attracts the interests of Rita Repulsa, who decides that the only way to fight greasy teens is with one of her own. She kidnaps poor Oliver and takes him to the moon (as you do) to put him under a spell. She turns him into the evil Green Ranger and sets him loose on rest of the heroes, causing all kinds of chaos before they get him to snap out of it. Then they realize he was alright after all, and the team gets a new, moody, anti-hero companion in the process.

Gender-Swapped Green

But hang on…there might be a twist for Power Rangers 2. The new cast wants the Green Ranger to be a woman. As new Red Ranger actor Dacre Montgomery told THR in an interview”

“A lot of the cast and I have discussed that we think it should be a girl. It makes it even. Three girls, three boys… [The scene teasing Oliver is] left blank. It’s a cliffhanger. Whoever you’re going to drop into that position, whether it’s a girl, it’s inevitably going to create drama. It’ll be interesting to drop that drama into it and see how we all relate to it and work with it.”

The Green Ranger by design causes drama, as he was constantly butting heads with the Red Ranger. Original Green Ranger actor Jason David Frank was so excited about his cameo in the new film (that was cut!) that he got kicked out of the theater and missed the post-credits scene. But he did have thoughts on the return of the character he made famous:

“No matter what Haim Saban does, people are going to love it. He would not allow something that fans will not like. After watching the movie, anything is possible. It doesn’t matter what color your skin is. It doesn’t matter if you’re female or you’re male.”

It makes complete sense for a sequel, and also will help set up future Power Rangers movies and sell that many more toys and apps. (C’mon, as fun as it is, we all know the true purpose of Power Rangers and it’s not friendship.)

American Evil

So if they have a Green Ranger, who’s going to be the even bigger bad guy to fight at the end when they all team up? Lord Zedd might be the best bet. The first purely American-made villain for the show makes sense for this darker and edgier take on the material, as he was truly evil to the Rangers and made some disgusting minions to help him out. His original incarnation was so scary that parents complained in droves, causing the show’s creators to scale him back a bit.

The way they did that was the same way most people scale back a bit – marriage. The evil Lord Zedd marries Rita Repulsa in an episode called “The Wedding,” where he’s given a love potion that makes him into a lovey-dovey mope around her. He’s still not a nice guy, but he wasn’t scaring the toddlers anymore. Of course, a movie tailor-made for teens doesn’t have to worry about that.

He is a serious enemy to the Green Ranger though, and even destroys poor Oliver’s powers at one point to create a team of Evil Power Rangers. That only offers another reason for him to be included in a sequel. Plus, you can’t deny the dude has style. Look at that staff!

Blue Ranger’s Brainwork

Blue Ranger actor R.J. Cyler wants his traditionally dorky character Billy to get a bigger part in the sequel, perhaps by finding a significant other. “I want to see Billy find love,” he says, “But what would be really cool is if whatever next person is added to the group, if they do go that route, if that is Billy’s love interest.”

The original Billy has plenty of plot points that could be mined for a funny individual arc, including an episode where he gets an evil clone or the time he gets turned into a child (twice!) or the episode where it’s revealed that he has icthyophobia, or fear of fish. Rita takes advantage of that by putting a spell on him and making him fight a fiend called the Goo Fish monster. Billy eventually overcomes it and shows off his new fearlessness by engaging in that most stressful of activities – fishing.

So, uh, maybe the relationship story is the way to go…