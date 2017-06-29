Everything is haunted! Everything is scary when all objects are possessed! Everything is haunted! And teenagers are in distress!

You know the drill before your even watch the Polaroid trailer: there’s an evil camera, haunted by some kind of demonic presence, that kills all of the unfortunate young adults who let themselves be photographed by it. Like The Ring and Sinister before it, these primal, malevolent forces have a nasty habit of learning juuust enough about technology to make our lives a living hell.

The bulk of the cast is made up of young, blandly pretty people you’ve probably never seen before, but there are a few casting choices that should stand out to genre aficionados. Yes, that is The X-Files alum Mitch Pileggi as the adult “voice of reason,” who seemingly exists just to tell the kids “No, that antique polaroid camera is not causing all of your suspicious deaths” (bad advice in this case). Even more interesting is the casting Javier Botet, the impossibly tall and thin Spanish actor who has made a career out of playing horror movie monsters. You may remember him from Rec, Mama, and The Conjuring 2. This isn’t even his only 2017 horror movie – he’ll also be playing a monster in the adaptation of Stephen King’s It.

Anyway, here’s the trailer. It looks fine – this is the kind of Saturday night horror junk I like watching with a platter of bad (delicious) food and a strong drink or six.

Polaroid is the feature debut for Norwegian director Lars Klevberg, who is adapting his own short film of the same name. The original Polaroid made the festival rounds in 2015, where it won enough acclaim to secure Klevberg a Hollywood gig. The full short doesn’t appear to be online, but you can watch a trailer for it below.

While the Polaroid trailer looks awfully generic, I can’t help but wonder if Klevberg is using this opportunity to make something really cool, even if the surface wrapping is familiar. We’ll find out when Polaroid opens on August 25, 2017.