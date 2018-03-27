That boy Tommy Cruise is at it again! Cruise, a stuntman who occasionally acts, decided to jump from a plane at 25,000 feet. Cruise claims he did this for the upcoming Mission: Impossible film, but we’re pretty sure he did it because he is an awesome crazy person. See the Mission: Impossible – Fallout stunt below.

Tom Cruise loves to risk his life for his movies. In the previous Mission: Impossible film, Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation, Cruise held his breathe underwater for six minutes and hung off the side of a plane at 1,000 feet. Not one to sit back and rest on his laurels, Cruise has been pushing the stunts even further for the upcoming Mission: Impossible film, Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Cruise broke his ankle jumping off a goddamn building for this film, but that wasn’t enough. He also jumped out of an airplane. Because of course he did.

Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie shared a photo on Instagram of Cruise getting ready for his death-defying stunt. “Just one shot left. At 25,000 feet,” McQuarrie wrote. “At 200 mph. At dusk. Three minutes of available light. Two minutes of action. One chance per day.”

This isn’t the first time this stunt has come up. McQuarrie brought it up a few weeks ago (sort of) by posting these vague photos.

Cruise got into the social media acton himself, sharing a photo of himself leaping out of the plane.

Tommy Cruise, you so crazy.

This isn’t the only big, crazy stunt shared by the team behind Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Last month, a video of Cruise piloting a helicopter appeared online. Actually, let me clarify: Cruise doesn’t just pilot the chopper. He points it straight down at the earth and spins out of control during the descent.

I’m sure there are even more stunts in the film that we’ve let to learn about, and I’m sure they’ll all be equally crazy The Mission: Impossible film franchise has only ramped up its stunts since its humble beginnings as a rather subdued thriller helmed by Brian De Palma. And with the exception of Mission: Impossible 2, all the films have been quite good. I’m excited to see what happens with Fallout.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout opens July 27, 2018.