Jordan Peele just took to social media to announce his next horror movie: Us, billed as “a new nightmare.” And that’s not all: Lupita Nyong’o, Elisabeth Moss and Winston Duke are in talks to star.

Ready for a new Jordan Peele horror movie? I sure as hell am, and here it comes (in 2019)! Peele jumped onto social media tonight and announced the film’s title via a teaser poster.

Per Variety, Lupita Nyong’o and Elisabeth Moss are both in talks to star. The Hollywood Reporter adds that Black Panther break-out Winston Duke is in talks as well. Beyond the potential casting news, there’s not much else to go on here. THR says the plot centers on “two couples, one white, one black”, but that’s about it.

One thing we do know: the film will be another horror film from the Get Out filmmaker. The tagline on the teaser poster advertises Us as a “new nightmare” from Peele. And when asked in the past about what his next project would be, Peele confirmed it would be another film in the horror genre:

“One thing I know is that this is genre, and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun, genre of intrigue is my favorite. That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

Peele also added:

“What do I do next? How do I top [Get Out]? And you know, and I think it’s important to focus on stories that are true to me. I go, when writing Get Out, my sort of mantra is or was, ‘Let’s write my favorite film I haven’t seen yet.’ So I think it’s easy to get sort of bogged down in ‘how does this compare to the first one, how does that compare?’ When all is said and done, my next film, I am currently writing it and I’ll direct for Universal this year, I’m just trying to entertain myself again.”

Get Out was a huge hit, and became a film that blossomed into a bonafide cultural phenomenon. On top of that, it garnered several Oscar nominations and landed Peele an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Since then, Peele has been keeping busy, primarily producing projects, including the upcoming HBO series Lovecraft Country and the TBS series The Last O.G.

Us will mark Peele’s first return to directing since Get Out, and honestly it can’t get here fast enough. Peele making a new horror movie with this potential cast sounds too damn good to be true, but I’m thrilled it’s happening. Look for Us in March 2019.