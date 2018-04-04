If there’s one thing Avenger: Infinity War needed, it’s more posters! Marvel’s mega-movie is almost upon us, and before it gets here, we might just end up with posters for all 76 characters in the film. See the new Infinity War posters below.

We’ve already been treated to several Avengers: Infinity War posters, but a few more won’t hurt. Marvel is slowly releasing a whole new set of character posters, highlighting seemingly every single character in the film. You should probably put a pot of coffee on, because this is going to take a while. The blue-and-purple-tinged posters await you below!

Spider-Man

First up: Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker (Tom Holland), in his new Iron-Spider armor.

Vision

Here’s that rascal Vision (Paul Bettany), sporting an impressive set of robot-abs (Vision is a robot, right?).

Gamora

Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is ready for action, striking a pose.

Shuri

Next up: everyone’s favorite Black Panther character, Shuri (Letitia Wright).

Okoye

And here’s everyone’s other favorite Black Panther character, Okoye (Danai Gurira).

Dr. Strange

Ya boy Benny Cumberbatch is next, as Dr. Strange. Hey, remember when they cast Rachel McAdams in Doctor Strange and then gave her nothing to do? Anyway…

War Machine

Here’s War Machine, AKA James Rhodes (Don Cheadle). He looks thrilled.

Iron Man

The (iron) man that started it all: Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, as played by birthday boy Robert Downey Jr. He’s holding his hand up as if to say, “Please, stop releasing posters, we get it.”

Scarlet Witch

Wanda Maximoff, AKA Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), is seen here doing her thing. Her thing being “waving her hands around to make some magic.”

Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff, is seen here sporting that blonde hair that I just can’t quite get used to.

Captain America

Last, but not least (for now), here’s Chris Evans as bearded Captain America, AKA Steve Rogers. This poster shows the most progress for the MCU. There was a time when Black Widow would be the character who got the butt-shot on a poster. Now, it goes to Cap. U.S.A.! U.S.A.!

These are all the posters we have for now, but seeing as there are approximately ten thousand characters in Infinity War, I’m sure more are on their way. We’ll update accordingly. Perhaps this is all leading to an inevitable Hawkeye poster. Or perhaps not.

UPDATE: Even more posters have been released. Sorry, still no Hawkeye.

Black Panther

Here’s Marvel’s latest blockbuster king, Black Panther, aka T’Challa (played by Chadwick Boseman).

Drax

Hey everybody! It’s Drax (Dave Bautista)!

Rocket and Groot

Do you think Rocket and Groot are angry they didn’t get their own individual posters?

Falcon

Sam Wilson, aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie), has entered.

Hulk

Hey, big guy. Sun’s gettin’ real low.

Mantis

Mantis (Pom Klementieff), was one of my favorite characters in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and I really hope she has ample screentime in Infinity War.

Star-Lord

Here’s Chris Pratt‘s Star-Lord, using Zoolander’s Blue Steel look.

Thor

Oh, right. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is in this movie, too.

White Wolf

Ladies and gentleman, it’s the artist formally known as the Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes, AKA the White Wolf (Sebastian Stan).

Nebula

Karen Gillan‘s Nebula is here. Fun fact: Karen Gillan is very tall.

Wong!

Saved the best for last! It’s Wong (Benedict Wong)! Wong rules!

Avengers: Infinity War opens on April 27, 2018, but I’m sure you already knew that.