The first female Doctor in Doctor Who history is about to make her big debut, and we now have the first official look at the character. Jodie Whittaker will be taking over for Peter Capaldi as the new incarnation of the Time Lord, and while fans were treated to a brief glimpse of the character in an announcement teaser, the first real look at the character and her costume has just been released.

Here’s the first official look at Jodie Whittaker as the new Doctor, courtesy of the official Doctor Who Twitter account:

A female Doctor Who?! What’s next, a Wonder Woman? I’m kidding, of course, but Whittaker as the new Doctor is a very big deal. Up until now, all the official incarnations of the Doctor have been male, and the decision to finally feature a female Doctor is long overdue (despite what some miserable misogynist fanboys might say). Doctor Who has changed Doctors over its long history through the process of Regeneration, wherein the current Doctor renew themselves by physically (and often psychologically) change themselves. Whittaker, who has appeared on the BBC show Broadchurch and in the indie sci-fi hit Attack the Block, is the latest regeneration of the character and is set to debut at the end of the 2017 Doctor Who Christmas special.

The Doctors on Doctor Who always have a very distinct look, usually sticking with their primary outfits through their entire run. Whittaker’s look is no exception: it’s neat, and comes complete with a really cool coat, which seems to be a prerequisite for most Doctors. It’s also worth noting the suspenders and t-shirt combo instantly makes one think of another alien character – Robin Williams’ Mork on Mork and Mindy. I can only assume this is intentional, because it would be too much of a coincidence otherwise. Even the pants look similar:

Another cool thing about Whittaker’s look: it can be very easily recreated for cosplay, which I’m sure is a huge deal for fans of the show. You can clearly recreate this look without having to break the bank. The internet, being the internet, will no doubt find something to complain about here. I’ve already seen a few people on the nightmare that is Twitter Dot Com complain that Whittaker doesn’t look “cool” enough. Listen, the Doctors on Doctor Who have a long tradition of dressing kind of dorky, folks. If you don’t believe me, here are just two examples:

Come on, look at those dorks! The point I’m making here: please chill out and try to enjoy this very cool moment. Whittaker recently spoke to Rolling Stone about her casting, and described the overall experience of being cast as the first female Doctor as freeing:

“A moment like this of being the first woman cast as something, it makes you really think about your sex, whereas actually what you want to do is play a part where your gender is irrelevant. I am a woman, so I don’t need to play that. And so for me, this was the most freeing experience because there’s no right or wrong way to do it. The rules went out the window.”

The Doctor Who special that introduces Whittaker’s new Doctor will debut in theaters on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 7 p.m. local time.