When one door opens, another closes. Or in this case, as a whole new batch of content is dropped on Netflix’s streaming service, some existing titles are being shuffled off of it. But fear not, there are still a few days left to watch Check out the best TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in May 2018 below.

Field of Dreams

Kevin Costner shines in director Phil Alden Robinson‘s paean to family, human connection, and baseball. Costner plays a farmer who hears a mysterious voice tell him to tear down his Iowa cornfield and build a baseball field in it, and things get weirder from there. At its core, the film is a heartwarming and touching story about a father and son who couldn’t connect in life but are given one more chance through the strangest possible means. It also has a great supporting performance from James Earl Jones, which is always a nice plus.

The Host

Bong Joon-ho‘s 2006 South Korean monster movie is the filmmaker’s modern take on Godzilla, but instead of bubbling fears about the horrors of nuclear destruction, it’s at least partially about the proper techniques for disposing of toxic chemicals. An American officer orders his Korean subordinate to dump chemicals into a river and creates a massive amphibious monster in the process. When a little girl is kidnapped, her dysfunctional family must come together to rescue her before she’s eaten by the creature. It’s a fun monster romp that also has a lot on its mind, commenting on classism and chemical warfare as its ne’er-do-well protagonists try to track down their young relative.

Ocean’s Eleven

While heist movies are commonplace in Hollywood, I don’t know if one has come along since 2001 that can top Ocean’s Eleven. It’s a near-perfect piece of storytelling from a director (Steven Soderbergh) at the top of his game and featuring one of the best A-list casts to ever assemble outside of a superhero movie. But you know this already, right? You’ve all seen this movie by now, right? I don’t want to shame anyone for not having seen something, but if you haven’t caught up with this one, make a point to check it out before it disappears from Netflix. You won’t regret it.

The Jungle Book

Director Jon Favreau‘s take on the Disney classic is more involved than the original animated movie on a story level, and is infinitely more involved on a production and technology level. With his version of The Lion King coming up next year, now’s a good time to revisit this one, keeping a close eye on the way he utilized cutting edge CG to render every blade of grass, every hair, and every whisker (aside from the live-action kid playing Mowgli). The only downside to this movie is that it can’t seem to make up its mind about whether or not it wants to be a full musical.

Goodfellas

I’ll tell you a secret: I’m not crazy about Martin Scorsese‘s Goodfellas. I know, I know. Don’t @ me. But even I, someone who’s lukewarm on this movie, can recognize that the filmmaking on display here is pretty damn stellar. Scorsese is a modern master of the form, and while the mobster antics can get a bit much for me at times, there’s still plenty to recommend here. It’s Ray Liotta‘s best performance (by a long shot) as he plays the increasingly paranoid Hank Hill, who only ever wanted to be a gangster. Joe Pesci does some of the best work of his career as well, delivering quotable line after quotable line and nearly walking away with the movie in the process.