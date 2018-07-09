Mission Impossible Fallout early buzz

Until now, each entry in Tom Cruise‘s ongoing Mission: Impossible franchise has been directed by a different person. But that changes with this month’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the first entry to bring back a returning filmmaker in writer/director Christopher McQuarrie. This is one of /Film’s most anticipated movies of the year, and now the first Mission Impossible Fallout early buzz has arrived from the film’s premiere in Paris.

This has become one of the most consistently great action franchises in cinema history, and McQuarrie was responsible for 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, a terrific movie with impressive set-pieces and character work alike. Fallout looks to be more of a direct sequel than the previous entries, with Sean Harris‘s villain Solomon Lane implying that Ethan Hunt’s reckless (if effective) actions will finally come back to bite him…somehow. Rebecca Ferguson‘s British agent Ilsa Faust, a brilliant addition to the series in Rogue Nation, is back for more, along with familiar faces like Ving Rhames, Simon PeggAlec Baldwin, and Michelle Monaghan as Ethan’s wife, Julia.

Angela Bassett and Henry Cavill are the new additions to the cast this time around, playing the head of the CIA and a hard-hitting agent, respectively.

So how does the newest film stack up?

Mission Impossible Fallout Cruise Helicopter

Mission Impossible Fallout Early Buzz

Fandango’s Erik Davis has said before that the Mission: Impossible films are his “favorite action movies,” and he sets the bar pretty damn high right out of the gate:

Steve Weintraub from Collider is also a big fan of this franchise, and he agreed that this entry is top notch:

A journalist from the French outlet Allocine was also a big fan:

According to Google Translate, that tweet roughly translates to “Mission: Impossible – Fallout “plays in the same yard as #RogueNation, that’s to say the big level of the whole. Easy my favorite blockbuster of 2018 so far. Great job.”

His follow-up tweet loosely translates to: “As hoped, the action scenes are crazy, and Rebecca Ferguson / Ilsa Faust is always heart with the fingers. End of transmission, these tweets will not self-destruct in 5 seconds.”

***

It seems like a very limited number of reactions have come out this screening thus far, but I’ll keep scrounging around for more reactions and will update this post if I find any.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout hits theaters in the U.S. on July 27, 2018, and I can’t wait to see it for myself.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Featured Stories Sidebar, Action/Adventure, Paramount Pictures, Sequels, The Buzz, ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2018 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.