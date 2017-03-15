Last year Netflix doubled the amount of original programming that they put out in 2015, and it seems like this year they’re going to have even more as they move towards having a library where 50% of their content is original. That includes a slew of new shows and movies, but it also means the return of some Netflix favorites, and one of them has just announced a return date.

Master of None marked comedian Aziz Ansari‘s first solo outing in the world of comedy serials, and his work as a creator, writer, director, executive producer and star resulted in four Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Comedy Series) and one win for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Therefore it should come as no surprise that the show is coming back for a second season, and Netflix has just announced when we’ll get new episodes, along with a tease of what’s to come.

Watch the Master of None season 2 release date teaser below, but beware that we’ll dive into spoilers from the first season below the video.

In the first season finale of Master of None, Dev (Aziz Ansari) and his girlfriend Rachel (Noël Wells) have a tiff when they both realize they’re not 100% sure that they’ll be happy living the rest of their life with each other. After spending some time apart, Rachel decides she wants to enjoy what’s left of her younger years by moving to Tokyo, so she and Dev break up. This leaves Dev to ponder his own life, and he ends up hopping a plane to Italy to study pasta-making at culinary school.

This was not the direction that I was expecting the show to take, and as someone who finds himself around the same age as Aziz Ansari’s character Dev, confronting the same issues about commitment, aging, and whatnot, the finale hit really close to home. Frankly, I couldn’t be more excited to see what the second season has in store, especially with this tease of Dev cruising through the hillsides of Italy on a scooter alongside his good friend Arnold (Eric Wareheim).

We don’t know how much of Master of None season 2 will take place in Italy, but series co-creator Alan Yang confirmed to THR that they would take full advantage of the location (they actually shot in Italy) for the story:

“One thing we want to do is, for whatever portion is set in Italy, we want to take advantage of where we are and make sure we’re telling a story that necessitates being told in Italy and takes advantage of the differences between the [Italian and American] cultures. I’m not saying we’re doing a bunch of culture-clash misunderstanding stuff, but we’d be crazy to shoot there and not take advantage of that thematically and aesthetically.”

Plus, for everyone who loved the Emmy-winning episode “Parents,” easily the best episode of the season, we’ll be seeing more of Aziz Ansari’s real parents on the show. That means Dev will go back to New York City at some point, and it will be interesting to see what happens when he gets back.

Master of None premieres on Netflix on May 12.