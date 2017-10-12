With the wide release of Thor: Ragnarok on the horizon, it’s time for Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to saddle up and make the press rounds once again. /Film’s Peter Sciretta will have his own one-on-one interview with Feige here on the site closer to the film’s release, but in the meantime, I’ve collected some of the uber-producer’s comments from other interviews in which he talks about the connective tissue of easter eggs, Captain Marvel’s whereabouts, Feige’s plans for Marvel Studios Phase Four, and much more.



Easter eggs are the “connective tissue” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Feige talked about how easter eggs serve as the connective tissue of the studio’s output, and it sounds like we’ll have to keep our eyes especially peeled during Ragnarok:

“We make these movies for people to enjoy once on opening weekend if that’s what they want to do, but really, because we’re more like the people who watch it over and over again, we make it for them. We put things in, you can call them easter eggs, you can call them hidden items. There are lots in there. It’s not just within each movie, it’s connective tissue between all the movies so there are things coming up, there are things in this movie that tie back to ten movies ago that you will only get if you’ve been tracking them very closely.”

The next few films will all feel distinct

One of the most common complaints about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that the movies have the same look, but whether you want to make the case for that argument or not, one thing’s for certain: this newest batch of movies seems to prove that Feige has heard those complaints and is looking to destroy them in a four-movie swoop. He teased the variation fans can look forward to:

“All of the next films by design have been built to be very different, to be very unique. Ragnarok, Black Panther, certainly as we get into Infinity War and even Ant-Man and the Wasp, which is nearing the end of their production period right now. All four of those movies are distinct and special and I can’t wait for people to see.”

That’s a promising statement, and even though we haven’t seen too much from Infinity War or Ant-Man and the Wasp yet, it’s clear that Ragnarok and Black Panther couldn’t be more different, so that’s encouraging for those who prefer a bit of visual differentiation between these movies.

When will we see a trailer for Avengers: Infinity War?

Infinity War is set to be the biggest movie in Marvel history (at least until Avengers 4 comes out), and the studio has done a nice job keeping the lid on spoilers and leaks thus far. We’ve seen a couple of little featurettes and behind-the-scenes videos from the set, but when will we see the first proper trailer for the new team-up movie? Fandango’s Erik Davis got an answer from Feige…kind of: