If you’re in the market for some cool prints that pay tribute to some of the most iconic vehicles in film and television, then artist Mark Chilcott has an exhibition that you’ll want to seek out this weekend.

In an art show called Ride On!, artist Mark Chilcott has applied a style reminiscent of Scott C.’s water color showdowns and applied it to vehicles like the DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future, the Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters and the lightcycle from TRON. But thankfully he’s also hit some lesser celebrated but no less beloved modes of transportation like Buzz Lightyear’s spaceship from Toy Story, The Munsters family car, Uncle Rico’s van from Napoleon Dynamite and even the ant named Anthony from Ant-Man.

Check out the Mark Chilcott Ride On artwork below and find out how you can get some of them.

Here’s a smattering of some of the vehicles Mark Chilcott created for this art show (via io9):

For those of you who are in New York, you can head to Bottleneck Gallery in Brooklyn on Saturday, July 29th between 11am and 3pm to buy one of the 50 original paintings that will be on display for $125, and you’ll be able to take them home that very day. If you’re not in New York or that price sounds a little salty for you, there is one other option, but it’s not as convenient and you might not get what you want.

There will be prints of these paintings for sale online starting at 12pm ET today, July 28th and lasting through Sunday, July 30th at 11:59 pm ET. The bad news is that you can only buy them in random sets of three, which means there’s no guarantee that you’ll get the 7×7 print of the vehicle you actually want. The good news is that they’re signed and only cost $45. Plus, if you choose to buy multiple sets of three, Bottleneck Gallery will ensure you don’t get any duplicates.

Your other option is to buy an 18×24 inch poster that has all 50 of the paintings on it, like this:

That print will have an edition of 100 and will cost you $50. It’s not how I would prefer to buy these paintings, but it’s better than getting stuck with three random vehicles that you don’t really care about that much.

For more information, check out the Bottleneck Gallery website.