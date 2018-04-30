After decades of delay, Terry Gilliam‘s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is ready to see the light of day. Maybe. The film is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, unless a lawsuit delays it. In the meantime, you can watch this new Man Who Killed Don Quixote trailer.

Will we ever see The Man Who Killed Don Quixote? I really don’t know. The film is finally finished, but director Terry Gilliam continues to run into trouble for his notoriously troubled film. While we wait to see if the film ever hits theaters, we can at least bide our time by watching this new Man Who Killed Don Quixote trailer, which is a heck of a lot better than the first trailer that was released a few weeks ago.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote Trailer

Like I said, this is a big improvement over the last trailer. It has more style, more energy, more comedy. This thing might turn out okay after all. But…who knows if we’ll ever see it. Don Quixote was all set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, but then came a new hiccup. Producer Paulo Branco originally struck a deal with Gilliam to finance the film. But then something went wrong, and Branco apparently never paid up. Undeterred, Gilliam went out and found funding elsewhere. However, Branco still insists that he owns the rights to the film, and is attempting to get Don Quixote pulled from Cannes.

Cannes is waiting to see what a judge has to say. Branco has demanded a hearing on May 7, which is the day before Cannes starts. Cannes, in turn, issued a statement saying they’ll make their final decision about the film playing the festival on May 7, after the judge’s ruling:

Such legal disputes are not unusual. The Festival is regularly informed of them, but it is not in its remit to take a position on these sorts of matters. Therefore, after careful consideration and because it seemed possible the film would be released at the same time, we decided to feature this work in the Official Selection…The screening at the closing event of the Festival is subject to the decision of the judge at the hearing on May 7.

If things go well for Gilliam, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote will play the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2018. If not…well…we’ll just have to see what happens next.