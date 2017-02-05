On the occasion of the Super Bowl, 20th Century Fox has unleashed a brand-new TV spot for Logan. Hugh Jackman returns one last time to play Wolverine, reuniting with The Wolverine director James Mangold.

The X-Men spinoff picks up in the not-very-distant future with an older Logan whose superpowers are in decline. He’s long since retired from the superhero game, and spends his days working as a driver and caring for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart). But he’s called to action when he meets a young mutant, Laura (Dafne Keen), who reminds him of himself. Watch the Logan Super Bowl spot below.

Logan Super Bowl Spot

The Logan trailer takes “Amazing Grace” as its soundtrack, setting a bittersweet tone for the movie. But that’s not to say Logan will be so mired in angst that it’ll forget to have fun. There’s also plenty of action on display. After 17 years it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Wolverine can kick some serious ass. But it’s cool to see he’s found his match in Laura, a.k.a. X-23. Don’t let her youth and slight stature fool you — she can mess you up.

Elsewhere, the Logan Super Bowl spot also offers a look at Caliban (Stephen Merchant), who helps care for Professor X; and Donald Pierce (Boyd Holbrook), the villain who’s hot on Logan and X-23’s tail. Richard E. Grant also stars, as mad scientist Zander Rice.

Logan is in theaters March 3.