This week’s episode of Legion ended with a bit of a cliffhanger: Dan Stevens’ David Haller found himself in a bit of a psychic pickle while his new allies barely escaped from his subconscious mind after being assaulted by his literal inner demons. It was wild and creepy and inventive, everything we’ve come to expect from this series so far. And if the trailer for next week’s episode, titled “Chapter 4,” is any indication, things are about to really start heating up.

Like previous Legion promos, this one is intentionally vague and maddening, refusing to offer more than a tiny taste of what to expect from the next hour. Here’s what we can gather from this footage: David is still trapped within himself as Division 3 closes in on Summerland. It certainly looks like next week’s episode, which marks the halfway point of the show’s first season, will offer up the show’s second major action scene as soldiers assault the mutant compound, forcing its members to fight back. The brief action scene in the pilot episode was clever and made fine use of its characters powers and abilities. Hopefully, this episode will rise to the occasion as well.

Naturally, FX’s official synopsis of the episode is hilariously vague:

David’s in trouble, while his friends search for answers.

If the voice narrating the promo sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the voice of Oliver Bird, Melanie Bird’s absent husband and the founder of Summerland. If that voice sounds familiar for other reasons, there’s a good reason for it – it’s an actor you may recognize and his casting here suggests that Oliver will soon exist as more than a robotic voice coming out of a coffee machine. Because the show has yet to reveal him in the flesh, we won’t say anything here. You may want to be surprised.

“Chapter 4” is set to air on FX on March 1, 2017. The episode is directed by Larysa Kondracki from a script by Nathaniel Halpern.