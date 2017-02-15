In just a few weeks, audiences will see what Legendary Pictures does with the classic movie monster known as King Kong. This time we’re not getting the usual story of King Kong being brought back to New York from Skull Island. Instead we’re meeting the king of the jungle for the first time, along with a slew of other monsters (not just dinosaurs) who populate this island of mythic monsters. And if all goes well, this won’t be the last we see of Kong.

Kong: Skull Island takes place in 1973, and while previous stories involving the giant ape have typically resulted in his death, this one won’t. We know that because King Kong has to live in on order to battle Godzilla, who didn’t appear to most of the world’s population until 2014. And it sounds like a Kong Skull Island credits scene may lead into that eventual crossover. Find out more after the jump.

Yesterday, Kellvin Chavez from LRM Online and Splash Report tweeted out this info:

KONG FANS! Make sure your butts stay on your seats for an awesome awesome after credit scene from #kongskullisland It will NOT disappoint!! pic.twitter.com/bckac6zup3 — Kellvin_Chavez (@Kellvin_Chavez) February 14, 2017

While Chavez doesn’t specifically mention Godzilla, one of his followers replied in the thread wondered how they would tie in the King of Monsters into the post-credits scene and he merely replied, “Just wait and see.”

The biggest question I have is the explanation as to what Kong has been doing for the decades between Kong: Skull Island and whenever he’ll meet Godzilla. Then again, I suppose there’s a chance that Godzilla and Kong meet somewhere else after the events of Kong: Skull Island but before the events of Godzilla in 2014. But if the two don’t end up battling in a city, that would be pretty disappointing, so I hope that’s not the case. Presumably this post-credits scene will provide some context for their future battle.

Kong: Skull Island arrives on March 10.