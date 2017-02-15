‘Kong: Skull Island’ Will Have a Post-Credits Scene
Posted on Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 by Ethan Anderton
In just a few weeks, audiences will see what Legendary Pictures does with the classic movie monster known as King Kong. This time we’re not getting the usual story of King Kong being brought back to New York from Skull Island. Instead we’re meeting the king of the jungle for the first time, along with a slew of other monsters (not just dinosaurs) who populate this island of mythic monsters. And if all goes well, this won’t be the last we see of Kong.
Kong: Skull Island takes place in 1973, and while previous stories involving the giant ape have typically resulted in his death, this one won’t. We know that because King Kong has to live in on order to battle Godzilla, who didn’t appear to most of the world’s population until 2014. And it sounds like a Kong Skull Island credits scene may lead into that eventual crossover. Find out more after the jump.
Yesterday, Kellvin Chavez from LRM Online and Splash Report tweeted out this info:
KONG FANS! Make sure your butts stay on your seats for an awesome awesome after credit scene from #kongskullisland It will NOT disappoint!! pic.twitter.com/bckac6zup3
— Kellvin_Chavez (@Kellvin_Chavez) February 14, 2017
While Chavez doesn’t specifically mention Godzilla, one of his followers replied in the thread wondered how they would tie in the King of Monsters into the post-credits scene and he merely replied, “Just wait and see.”
The biggest question I have is the explanation as to what Kong has been doing for the decades between Kong: Skull Island and whenever he’ll meet Godzilla. Then again, I suppose there’s a chance that Godzilla and Kong meet somewhere else after the events of Kong: Skull Island but before the events of Godzilla in 2014. But if the two don’t end up battling in a city, that would be pretty disappointing, so I hope that’s not the case. Presumably this post-credits scene will provide some context for their future battle.
Kong: Skull Island arrives on March 10.
The year is 1973. Somewhere in our world, it is said that there exists a wondrous island unspoiled by man – a land shrouded in mystery, where myth runs wild. Uncharted and undiscovered. When the secretive organization known as Monarch identify this destination as the origin point for mysterious new superspecies, they mount an expedition to discover its secrets. What they find on Skull Island is an adventure beyond any human experience. An exotic paradise of wonders and terrors, where flora and fauna have fused together into an Eden of otherworldly jungle creatures.
As one group fights to escape and the other declares war on Kong, we discover that the mighty primate is at the center of a battle for dominion over the island, locked into a ‘survival of the fittest’ face-off with the terrifying apex predators responsible for wiping out his kin. Driven by vengeance, Kong will become nature’s fury, and fight to take his rightful place upon the throne of most powerful beast on the island, revealing the story of how Kong became King.
