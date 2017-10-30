If you thought the previous DCEU films were too dark, you’re in luck: there’s a new goofy Justice League TV spot that’s brimming with silliness! Ezra Miller‘s Flash is front and center here, and somehow Batman’s voice has gotten even worse. This is a truly strange spot, and if Justice League itself turns out to be this strange, it will certainly be the best DCEU film to date. Watch the Justice League TV spot below.

In Justice League, Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) round up fellow heroes Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and the Flash (Ezra Miller) to help battle a galactic threat to earth. Henry Cavill‘s Superman is in there somewhere too, even though the marketing has done a pretty good job of hiding him.

Speaking of marketing, a new Justice League TV spot has arrived, and gosh is it weird. Let’s all watch it together, shall we?

If there’s been one consistent criticism levied against the films of the DCEU, it’s that they’ve been uniformly dark and bleak, especially for a series of films about superheroes who are meant to inspire hope. This TV spot certainly seems to be addressing that head-on. The tone is very playful here, highlighting that Ezra Miller’s Flash will definitely be the most comedic member of the team. But that’s not all! This trailer also features a cartoony wink sound effect when Aquaman winks (why?) while also revealing that Batman’s voice has somehow gotten even worse. I get that Bruce Wayne needs to disguise his voice while also instilling fear into his enemies, but the voice here is a bit much.

Rumors have abounded that some of Joss Whedon’s Justice League reshoots were intended to help lighten the film’s tone, especially in the wake of the success of the more optimistic Wonder Woman. Joe Morton, who plays Cyborg’s father in the film, confirmed some of this in an interview in August, saying:

“I know that with Ray [Fisher], the young man who plays Victor, there were some adjustments that they made in terms of the tone of that character. I think what I heard was that there was a need from the studio to lighten up the film in a way, that the film felt too dark. I don’t know what that meant in terms of how it actually got translated in terms of the reshoots but that’s what I heard. That’s what I thought some of the reshoots were about.”

We’ll know for certain just how dark or light Justice League is when it hits theaters on November 17, 2017.