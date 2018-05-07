Good news for people who hate hybrid dinosaurs: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will apparently be the last entry in the franchise to feature hybrid dinos. Director Colin Trevorrow says Jurassic World 3 will be hybrid dinosaur free.

Are you sick of all the super-charged hybrid dinosaurs in the Jurassic World franchise? Jurassic World had the Indominus rex, and the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has the Indoraptor. What happened to the good old days of real dinosaurs, like the T-Rex? Well, if you’re craving more old school dino action for future Jurassic World films, you’re in luck. Colin Trevorrow, who helmed Jurassic World and will return to direct Jurassic World 3, has confirmed that the third entry in the Jurassic World franchise will be free of hybrid dinosaurs.

Speaking with Total Film (via Bloody Disgusting), Trevorrow said of Jurassic World 3:

“I’m looking forward to, in the third film, getting a little back into the Paleontological, wild animal, true dinosaur nature of all of it.”

Trevorrow goes on to say that the Indoraptor will be the last hybrid dinosaur in the Jurassic World trilogy. Here’s where I put on some big-ass nerd glasses and interject that technically, all of the dinosaurs in the Jurassic franchise have been hybrids. As our old friend Mr. DNA taught us in the first Jurassic Park, the Jurassic geneticits needed to fill the missing DNA codes on the dinosaurs with other animals, so they used frog DNA. So technically speaking, all the dinosaurs are actually frog-dinosaur hybrids.

Mr. DNA!

That said, what Trevorrow is saying here is that Jurassic World 3 is going to rely less on made-up dinosaurs and more on the type of real-world dinos everyone has come to love. This seems to tie into a back-to-basics approach Trevorrow and co-writer Emily Carmichael seem to be taking to the film. In a previous interview, Trevorrow said Jurassic World 3 would be a “science thriller” akin to the first Jurassic Park:

“If I could contextualize each film, I would say Jurassic World was an action adventure, Fallen Kingdom is kind of a horror suspense film, and Jurassic World 3 will be a science thriller in the same way that Jurassic Park was.”

Beyond that, we know that Jurassic World 3 will close-out a trilogy that Trevorrow pitched before he made Jurassic World. As the filmmaker himself said:

“I knew where I wanted it to go. I remember telling Steven [Spielberg] even while we were making the first movie, ‘This is the beginning. Here is the middle. And here’s the end of the end. This is where we want to go.’ I feel like that kind of design is crucial to a franchise like this if you really want to bring people along with you and make sure they stay interested. It needs to be thought through on that level. It can’t be arbitrary, especially if we want to turn this into a character-based franchise with people who you lean in to follow what they’re going to do.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens on June 22, 2018. Jurassic World 3 will hit theaters on June 11, 2021.