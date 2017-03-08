Jurassic World 2 started rolling cameras last month after assembling a murderer’s row of cool character actors to back up Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and all of those dinosaurs. The new film doesn’t even a title yet, but we do have a first look courtesy of director J.A. Bayona, revealing a mysterious little girl and a room full of dinosaurs.

Okay, to fair, those dinosaurs are unlike the living specimens over on Isla Nublar in that they’re dead and have been dead for a long, long time. Bayona shared the image on Twitter and you can check it out below. There’s not much to go on here, but we can start asking the big questions: Where is this place? And who is this little girl?

So excited to show you this!! A first look of the new Jurassic adventure. #JW2 pic.twitter.com/U7eJRANXgg — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) March 8, 2017

We Have a Name

We may have a vague idea who this could girl could be. Last year, a casting call for a character named “Lucy” made the rounds, requesting a young performer capable all of the emotions you’d associate with a Jurassic Park movie. You know, “anxiety, bravery, and shock.” Typical “running from dinosaurs” expressions. Here’s the complete casting call, specifying that Lucy is nine years old:

She is a young girl around 9 years of age. The girl playing “Lucy” must be at least 9 years of age by February 2017, but cannot be over 10 years old. She must be a sensitive and clever actress capable of handling long and complex scenes. Lucy must be able to handle a range of emotions from tender moments with her father, to anxiety, bravery, and shock.

“Lucy” was presumably cast because we’re looking at young girl in a set picture right now, but no name was officially released.

So, Who is Lucy?

Jurassic World was a film powered by nostalgia for Jurassic Park, borrowing imagery and even a key character from the 1993 classic. While Colin Trevorrow gave up the director’s seat for the sequel, he’s still on screenwriting duties with Derek Connolly. With those two pulling the strings on the story, I wouldn’t be surprised if “Lucy” is somehow connected to previous characters we’ve seen in the series. Heck, Lex and Tim are old enough to have kids by now and you know how much Hollywood likes introducing the children of original characters in belated sequels.

It’s also not entirely clear what kind of space “Lucy” is exploring. Is that a museum? Surely not, because ordinary people were growing tired of actual, living dinosaurs in Jurassic World. It looks like it could be a private collection of some kind, a place furnished by someone with old money and an antiquated hobby. My knee-jerk reaction is “John Hammond?!” (or at least someone in his extended family), but he was more about the cloning of dinosaurs, not the preservation of their bones.

As for whether or not “Lucy” is familiar with this collection or experiencing it for the first time…well, you can make your own judgment based on the back of a nine-year old girl’s head.

Jurassic World 2 is set for June 22, 2018 release. It will presumably have a title by then! Maybe they’ll even announced who’s playing “Lucy” (if that’s even her real name) before we’re in the theater.