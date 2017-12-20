This week brings Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle to theaters, a half-sequel, half-reboot of the 1995 adaptation of Chris Van Allsburg’s beloved children’s book the same name. While the new game sucks Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black into the jungle in the form of a video game, Robin Williams had to contend with the jungle invading the real world after spending decades in the jungle himself.

Now it’s 22 years later, and it’s time for us to take a good look back at the original Jumanji through the lens of Honest Trailers. For some reason, they don’t have many big swings to take at this movie which hasn’t aged particularly well, especially in the visual effects department, but they do point out some strange details that you might not have thought about before.

Watch the Jumanji Honest Trailer below.

Despite the fact that Robin Williams is in this movie, it’s strange to come to the realization pointed out in this Honest Trailer that he doesn’t say anything particularly funny in this movie. He doesn’t bring much of his usual improvisational skills to the table, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing since his character doesn’t call for it.

However, that doesn’t mean the movie isn’t without some weird Peter Pan traits thanks to Jumanji sucking Alan Parrish into the game as a child. When he returns, he’s a man-child who has survived the jungle for a long time, which makes his blossoming romance with Bonnie Hunt a little weird. But it’s still not as weird as the fact that Alan and Sarah remember everything that happened in the future when they undo all the effects of the game. Shouldn’t they have invented cell phones or something?