Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. Some new additions to the sequel’s cast, including Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne, were recently revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. Now, a star from the first movie is confirmed to return: Judy Greer will be back as Maggie Lang.

According to Deadline, Greer is adding the Marvel sequel to her list of promising upcoming projects, which includes Richard Linklater's Where'd You Go Bernadette (an excellent book) and Clint Eastwood's 15:17 To Paris. Whether Maggie Lang is a more prominent role in Ant-Man and the Wasp is unknown.

Maggie Lang was a minimal supporting role in the first movie. It was fine, but with an actress as great as Greer, you can’t help but hope for a little more. Perhaps because of how Ant-Man resolved, with the Lang family, Paxton (Bobby Cannavale), and an overgrown ant having dinner, they’ll have the chance to spend a little more time together in the sequel. That’s purely speculation, of course, but you usually can’t go wrong with more Judy Greer and Bobby Cannavale. The same goes for Abby Ryder Forston (Cassie Lang), who helped make the father-daughter relationship feel integral to Ant-Man.

Director Peyton Reed‘s (Down with Love) film brings back Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp, David Dastmalchian as Kurt, Tip “T.I.” Harris as Dave, and as a man with many interests and a knack for storytelling, Michael Peña as Luis. There are quite a few new additions to the cast well, with Pfeiffer’s inclusion being the biggest. She’s playing the original Wasp, Janet van Dyne. “She was our dream choice when we were making the first film,” Marvel President Kevin Feige said at Comic-Con. During the making of the first movie, they kept thinking of Pfeiffer for the role. Finally, they decided just to ask her and secured a deal closely before its announcement at Comic-Con.

Randall Park is joining the MCU as SHIELD agent, Jimmy Woo, and Laurence Fishburne is playing a villain, Dr. Bill Foster. As for Hannah John-Kamen, she’s playing Ghost, while Walton Goggins is taking on the role of a weapons designer, Sonny Burch. Michael Douglas, of course, is back as Hank Pym. At Comic-Con, we saw concept art showing him suit up again. Considering Janet van Dyne is in the sequel, it feels safe to presume he’ll do a whole lot more than mentoring in the sequel. He did in the original film as well, considering he had the movie’s most emotional scene or two, but his relationship with the quantum realm, Janet, and Hope should (hopefully) deepen in the sequel. Evangeline Lily, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas sure do make for one cool sounding family.

Ant-Man and The Wasp opens in theaters July 6, 2018.