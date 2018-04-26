We’re big fans of the John Wick films around these parts, and after last year’s jaw-dropping John Wick: Chapter 2, we’re excited to see where the franchise goes from here.

Speaking of which: a new John Wick 3 synopsis from CinemaCon is making the rounds online, but it seems to conflict with information we’ve previously learned about the upcoming sequel. Is this thing for real? Let’s figure it out below.



John Wick 3 Synopsis

The new John Wick: Chapter 3 synopsis comes from Collider, who says it’s “being touted to sell the film at CinemaCon.” Take a look:

“John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “Excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.”

The majority of that synopsis is a recap of what happened at the end of John Wick: Chapter 2. And while I initially thought the part about Wick using the “service industry” to stay alive meant that he’d be teaming up with waiters, busboys, and kitchen employees to escape detection from those who are hunting him, it turns out the term “service industry” has a whole different meaning in the John Wick universe.

What We Already Knew About John Wick 3

Director Chad Stahelski previously said: “The whole purpose of John Wick: Chapter 2 was to get us into John Wick 3 — the bridge, but do an interesting bridge. All the cool stuff we showed you in 1 and 2 — we call it the service industries [for assassins] — we wanted to take that away.”

Stahelski’s statement about taking away the service industry aspect directly contradicts with this synopsis, which leads me to believe that it was written by someone who doesn’t truly know what’s going in John Wick 3. My guess is that whoever wrote this did it specifically for CinemaCon in order to give theater exhibitors there a sense of what’s to come…without actually providing any new details.

But here’s the biggest problem I have with the synopsis: it says Wick is going to fight his way out of New York City. In previous interviews, Stahelski not only said he wanted the third movie to end in New York, but that he wants it to pick up with some time having elapsed between the second and third entries: “Granted, 1 and 2 take place within the same week. Number 3 may be a little bit more of a duration for John to get lost in the world then come back.”

Writer Derek Kolstad has his own ideas about where we’d find Wick when we meet him again:

“One of the things I would love John to do in the third one is to be excommunicado, broke, begging, in Tokyo or some corner of the Earth that’s sexy and cool and he stumbles upon something that has nothing to do with his journey and he does the right thing.”

Unless something has drastically changed in the minds of this franchise’s key creatives, it seems as if the synopsis making the rounds at CinemaCon isn’t painting an accurate picture of the sequel.

John Wick: Chapter 3 arrives in theaters on May 17, 2019, and you can read everything we know about the sequel right here.