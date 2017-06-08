Though it feels like much more time has passed it was just earlier this year that Keanu Reeves returned as the notorious hit man that everybody should be scared of in John Wick: Chapter 2. The sequel was not only on par with its surprise hit predecessor, but it managed to up the ante on the action front and even expand the mythology of the world in which it exists in a rather interesting way, not to mention leaving the door open for a sequel that we can’t wait to see.

Since John Wick is out for blood again, this time with an obligation brought forth to him by another hit man, there’s a pretty serious body count this time around, around 50% higher than the first film. If you haven’t had the time to rewatch John Wick: Chapter 2 lately, a new kill count video assembles all of death delivered at the hands of Keanu Reeves.

Watch the John Wick 2 kill count video after the jump.

For those interested in the finer details, there was an infographic released not long after the movie hit theaters that confirms the 128 kill count at the end of this movie. But it also provides statistics on all of those deaths as well, including how John Wick kills them, and with what weapon. It even breaks down his shot accuracy and where in the body that his victims received their bullets.

Will the kill count climb even higher in John Wick: Chapter 3? If the movie starts shooting later this year as we’ve heard, then we might not have to wait too much longer to find out.