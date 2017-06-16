This fake Kevin Feige Instagram account would’ve found out about all of Marvel’s well-kept secrets and gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for you meddling kids! Well, more like if James Gunn hadn’t realized immediately that it was a troll account and started trolling back in kind.

It’s always a fun day on the Internet when Gunn decides to go, as he says it, full “twelve year old” and troll a fake account posing as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige that had direct messaged him on Instagram. And the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director posted the entire interaction on Facebook for our viewing pleasure.

As far as I know, Feige does not have an Instagram account. So this fake account, going by the handle @therealkevinfeige took advantage of that absence to message Gunn on Instagram, posing as the president and possibly trying to wean some information about upcoming Marvel movies. Gunn, however, immediately caught on and decided to have some fun with it.

“You might be right,” Gunn messages the account at one point. “Beheading [Groot] in the opening scene of Vol 3 would really take the MCU in a new direction.”

Amazingly, the fake account breezes by this information without much of a reaction, instead asking Gunn about the Marvel-Sony Spider-Man deal. Gunn responds with bombshells like “Peter Parker IS Venom” and “the special guest in [Black Panther] is Predator.”

Here’s the whole hilarious conversation, borrowed from Gunn’s Facebook page:

It seems like this is the day for superhero bigshots to troll fake accounts. DC Films co-chairman and the co-runner of the DC Extended Universe, Geoff Johns, also had a fun interaction with a fake Joss Whedon account, which thanked Johns for letting Whedon change the entirety of Justice League.

Did I mention we're going to put Spider-Man and Scooby Doo in it? https://t.co/ayKbTrGPeW — Geoff Johns (@geoffjohns) June 15, 2017

Gunn is currently writing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will take place after the next six Marvel movies including 2019’s Avengers 4.

Meanwhile Justice League, which Johns is producing while Whedon works on additional photography after director Zack Snyder left the project due to a family tragedy, will be out November 17.