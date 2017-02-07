As hyped as we are for Marvel’s The Defenders, we’ve still got one last stop before we get there. Next month brings Iron Fist, which introduces Danny Rand (Finn Jones) as the fourth and final Defender and brings some magical martial arts into the mix. The new trailer plays kind of like a lighter Batman Begins, with Danny — the long-lost scion of a multibillion-dollar corporate enterprise — returning with some mysterious powers to reclaim his place in society and beat up lots of bad guys along the way.

Rosario Dawson returns as Claire Temple, basically the glue holding this entire corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe together; and Jessica Henwick plays Danny’s new friend Colleen Wing. Watch the Iron Fist trailer below.

Iron Fist Trailer

All the Netflix Marvel shows so far (i.e., Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage) have been really good about establishing their own identities while also maintaining a coherent feel. It’s nice to see that Iron Fist brings something new to this gritty little corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though from here it’s tough to imagine how this kid is gonna get along with Matt, Jessica, and Luke when they finally all meet. At least he’s already got Claire Temple in his corner, I guess. Even if she does respond to his announcement that he is the Iron Fist with “what the hell does that mean?” I guess we’ll all find out when Iron Fist hits Netflix on March 17.