god's not dead a light in darkness trailer

The reports of God’s death have been greatly exaggerated. As are your assumptions that God’s Not Dead would only be one movie. No, this is going to be a holy trilogy.

God’s Not Dead: Light in Darkness follows 2016’s God’s Not Dead 2 and the 2014 film God’s Not Dead as the third film in a series of inspirational Christian films featuring wholesome C-list actors. This go-around, it’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding‘s John Corbett who appears in a supporting role. And yes, you can watch the God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness trailer right now, if that’s your thing.

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness Trailer

I’m not going to lie: I’m slightly disappointed that the third God’s Not Dead film isn’t titled God’s Not Dead: Tokyo Drift. Or God’s Not Dead: This Time It’s PersonalGod’s Not Dead and May Never Die, But Rises Again Harder and Stronger. Anything but the clumsily named God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness.

Anyways, the third God’s Not Dead film continues the franchise’s trend of pitting the secular education system against righteous organized religion — unfairly victimized for their beliefs shared by approximately 2.2 billion other people in the world. Who knew that in a country where 70% of its residents identify as Christian we could have not one, not two, but three inspiring stories about how Christianity is frequently persecuted? It’s truly a Christmas miracle.

Here is the official synopsis for God’s Not Dead: Light in Darkness:

In GOD’S NOT DEAD: A LIGHT IN DARKNESS, one church is unexpectedly thrown into an epic legal battle by a state-run university that believes the congregation has outlived its usefulness and needs to go. Pure Flix presents GOD’S NOT DEAD: A LIGHT IN DARKNESS—featuring David A.R. White, John Corbett, Ted McGinley, Shane Harper, Jennifer Taylor, Benjamin Onyango, with special appearances by Dr. Cissy Houston and Tatum O’Neal.

God’s Not Dead: Light in Darkness hits theaters on March 30, 2018.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Movie Trailers, Religious, ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2016 /Film. Privacy Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.