The reports of God’s death have been greatly exaggerated. As are your assumptions that God’s Not Dead would only be one movie. No, this is going to be a holy trilogy.

God’s Not Dead: Light in Darkness follows 2016’s God’s Not Dead 2 and the 2014 film God’s Not Dead as the third film in a series of inspirational Christian films featuring wholesome C-list actors. This go-around, it’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding‘s John Corbett who appears in a supporting role. And yes, you can watch the God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness trailer right now, if that’s your thing.

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness Trailer

I’m not going to lie: I’m slightly disappointed that the third God’s Not Dead film isn’t titled God’s Not Dead: Tokyo Drift. Or God’s Not Dead: This Time It’s Personal. God’s Not Dead and May Never Die, But Rises Again Harder and Stronger. Anything but the clumsily named God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness.

Anyways, the third God’s Not Dead film continues the franchise’s trend of pitting the secular education system against righteous organized religion — unfairly victimized for their beliefs shared by approximately 2.2 billion other people in the world. Who knew that in a country where 70% of its residents identify as Christian we could have not one, not two, but three inspiring stories about how Christianity is frequently persecuted? It’s truly a Christmas miracle.

Here is the official synopsis for God’s Not Dead: Light in Darkness:

In GOD’S NOT DEAD: A LIGHT IN DARKNESS, one church is unexpectedly thrown into an epic legal battle by a state-run university that believes the congregation has outlived its usefulness and needs to go. Pure Flix presents GOD’S NOT DEAD: A LIGHT IN DARKNESS—featuring David A.R. White, John Corbett, Ted McGinley, Shane Harper, Jennifer Taylor, Benjamin Onyango, with special appearances by Dr. Cissy Houston and Tatum O’Neal.

God’s Not Dead: Light in Darkness hits theaters on March 30, 2018.