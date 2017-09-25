The Gambit movie has had a troubled history, with the X-Men spin-off film gaining and losing directors and writers, and nearly losing its lead star Channing Tatum in the process. Tatum has stuck by the project since it was first announced in 2014, but the Gambit film has remained in limbo ever since.

But as the status of Gambit remains in question and the initial release date scheduled for the film (July 2018) draws closer, rumored plot details of the film have hit the internet. Whether they are true or not ( the only thing the film has going for it is an unshakable lead star) is yet to be seen. But if true, Gambit could set in motion an even greater interconnected X-Men universe.

The Gambit plot rumors come courtesy of the Splash Report, which describes Gambit as “the Ocean’s 11” of superhero movies. This makes sense considering Gambit’s, or Remy Lebeau’s, ties to the master thief community as well as his signature card-throwing powers. And Tatum would excel in a heist movie, having starred in this summer’s electric — and underrated — Logan Lucky.

The only difference is that the entire crew of thieves are mutants, the Splash Report says. This gives Gambit a chance to showcase a plethora of lesser-known mutants not yet featured in the X-Men movies. This includes mutants like Rictor, Fifolet, Dani Moonstar, Multiple Man, Marrow, and a “blue X-Men regular” (Mystique? Beast? Nightcrawler?).

Gambit also references X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse, so it clearly takes place in the soft-rebooted X-Men universe.

Here’s Splash Report’s synopsis below:

Remy Lebeau (Channing Tatum) is on trial in New-Orleans. He’s considered a huge security risk. We flashback to almost 25 years before. Master thief Luke Lebeau runs into eight-year-old Gambit while doing a heist. Impressed by his skills, he offers to take the mutant orphan under his wings. Raised alongside other strays he calls “cousins”, the teenage Gambit becomes the superstar of the Thief Guild. He encounters Bella Donna Boudreaux while on the run from the police. Sparks immediately fly since Bella is also a fellow mutant. Their love is directly prohibited by both families since the Boudreaux are sworn enemies of the Lebeau clan. Deciding to unite the two sides, Remy offers to have the two clans team up on a HUGE heist to profit both families. Of course, the whole plan goes awry, and in the chaos, Maryanne Boudreaux shoots and kill Luke Lebeau. We jump to 10 years later; Gambit is hired to do a job in Paris to steal something from the Louvre Museum. It was apparently a test job to see if he still has it. His mysterious employer is revealed to be Nathaniel Essex a.k.a. Mr. Sinister. He offers Gambit 40 million to recover a mysterious trunk that was stolen by the Boudreaux clan. It will be auctioned off during the yearly Thieves Ball where all the criminal organizations in the world meet up. It uses New Orleans’ Mardi Gras celebrations as a cover. Gambit decides to enlist a crew of mutants to pull off this seemingly impossible heist…

I don’t know much about Mr. Sinister, though he is a visually compelling mutant that reportedly has “mysterious ties” to Gambit. His vampy looks may stand out against the more earthy “heist” storyline, but Mr. Sinister is an X-Men villain who has been a long time coming to the big screen. He’s often been pitted against Jean Grey and Cyclops as well, but it’s unlikely we’ll see them make a cameo in the Gambit movie.

What do you think of these Gambit plot details? Do you think they hold any water? Or are they just not…in the cards?