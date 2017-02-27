With the many X-Men movies currently lurking on the horizon, it’s easy to forget that a Gambit movie starring Channing Tatum is still in development, stopping and starting like an ancient jalopy puttering down an unpaved road. But fret not, concerned nation! Nay…fret not, concerned world! That Gambit movie is still happening. Apparently. Or so we’re told. It may even begin filming next year. Maybe. Probably!

LRM spoke with producer Simon Kinberg (who may or may not be directing X-Men: Supernova), who explained that Channing Tatum is still on board to play the mutant superhero with the cajun accent who can charge objects with explosive energy. And yes, Everything Is Okay and They Just Want To Be As Good As Logan And Deadpool and Nothing Is On Fire and They’ll Probably Start Filming In 2018:

Yeah, it is going to happen, and it’s just a question… Channing is, in the best possible way, as committed and as rigorous about getting the character right as Ryan was with Deadpool and as Hugh was with Logan on this movie, and so it’s been about finding a filmmaker and someone who can capture that voice and hand it off to Channing. But he’s been a really critical part of the process, and we’re hoping that the movie, probably given his schedule, will be ready to go this year and probably shoot next year.

I’ve reached the “I’ll believe it when I see it” stage with Gambit – I’m not entirely convinced it will ever exist. The film was originally supposed to film in the Fall of 2015. And then it was supposed to film in late 2016. Last year, everyone said it was supposed to shoot this year. And during all of this, directors Rupert Wyatt and Doug Liman both left the film, leaving it rudderless for the time being. So yes, a healthy does of skepticism is warranted with anything related to Gambit, especially since the character’s previous onscreen appearance was in the disastrous X-Men Origins: Wolverine (where he was placed by Taylor Kitsch).

Of course, this skepticism comes at a time when the X-Men series is finding its feet again. Deadpool was a huge hit and Logan, which opens later this week, has quickly garnered all kinds of critical acclaim. With Legion on television and X-Men: Supernova and The New Mutants on the horizon, we’d probably be just fine without a Gambit movie. At the very least, we’ll be occupied while they take the time to get this one right.