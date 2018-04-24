Gallery 1988 has opened up another new pop culture art exhibition, this time featuring two artists doubling up to pay tribute to the things and characters they love from their favorite movies and TV shows.

Barry Blankenship and Dave Squiggle teamed up for the Gallery 1988 Objects of Our Affection show, each bringing their unique style to the table and honoring movies and TV shows like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, The Office, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Back to the Future, Stranger Things, Predator, Beetlejuice, The Fifth Element and many more.

Barry Blankenship Artwork

Barry Blankenship brings vibrant colors together, and he loves bringing together some iconic pieces from pop culture into a single image. In the case of his piece for The Fifth Element, he uses props and imagery from the movie as if they were in a junkyard. He does the same thing in another image, but expands his perspective to a variety of time travel movies by including things like the DeLorean time machine, the phone booth from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and even the clock from Groundhog Day.

But my personal favorite piece has Blankenship getting a little nostalgic for one of the coolest playsets ever to be made available, and that’s of course the Ghostbusters firehouse. I’m certainly tempted to pick up the piece.

Dave Quiggle Artwork

Meanwhile, Dave Quiggle uses far less color and much more symmetry to create his images. Looking almost like gothic playing cards, each of the illustrated portraits surrounds a particular character with items that define their character or the story they come from. As you’ll notice, there’s Eleven from Stranger Things, Severus Snape from the Harry Potter franchise, Dwight Schrute from The Office, the titular creature from Predator, Jon Snow from Game of Thrones and more.

***

You can pick up all these pieces and more from the Gallery 1988 shop online. Some of the prints are already sold out, but most are still easily available for purchase at varying prices depending on whether you want a regular print edition or the variant.